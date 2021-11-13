Patriots activate Trent Brown, move Jamie Collins to injured reserve amid series of roster moves

Amid a series of Saturday roster moves, the New England Patriots activated offensive tackle Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Brown, 28, saw his 21-day return window open as preparations for the Cleveland Browns got underway in Foxborough. The Super Bowl LIII champion and March trade acquisition had exited seven snaps into the season opener due to a calf strain and was officially moved to IR in October.

Collins, 32, had been listed as doubtful on the final injury report of Week 10 after missing three consecutive practices due to an ankle injury. The 2015 Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, who was released by the Detroit Lions in September, will now be sidelined for a minimum of three games. Collins’ third tour with the organization that drafted him in 2013 has included one sack and one interception through five appearances.

In addition, the Patriots announced the elevations of tight end Matt LaCosse and outside linebacker Tashawn Bower from the practice squad.

It marks the first standard elevation of the season for LaCosse and the second for Bower. Both are scheduled to revert on Monday without being subject to waivers.

LaCosse, 29, agreed to join New England’s practice squad at its formation after opting out of last season due to Covid-19 concerns and catching 13 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown in 2019.

Bower, 26, recorded one tackle through 15 defensive snaps earlier in the campaign versus the New York Jets. The LSU product has been in the Patriots’ fold since the fall of 2019, and made three starts over seven games in 2020.

Having downgraded running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the Patriots also hosted running back Kenjon Barner for a free-agent workout on Saturday.

Barner, 32, checked into five contests with New England during the 2018 season. The former All-American out of Oregon was most recently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he received his third Super Bowl ring.

Sunday’s kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.