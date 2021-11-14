Patriots vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

It’s been an eventful week for these two teams to say the very least.

The New England Patriots have made a bevy of roster moves over the past seven days, including activating quarterback Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster and seeing some shuffling within their practice squad. The Cleveland Browns, well they made a few moves as well. They placed their top two remaining running backs, including Pro Bowl Nick Chubb, on the COVID list, while finalizing the release of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Maybe you’ve heard of him.

With both teams sitting at 5-4, it’s safe to say they are in need of this win over a quality opponent. Take a look below to see how you can follow along in this battle between playoff hopefuls.

New England Patriots (5-4) vs Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

SB Nation affiliate: Dawgs by Nature

Broadcast

Network: CBS

Team: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentary), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Boston MA: WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield MA: WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Portland ME: WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor ME: WVII-TV Ch. 7

Hartford CT: WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Manchester NH: WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Burlington VT: WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Providence RI: WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Live streaming: fuboTV (Try for free here!)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions apply as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 227 (New England), 382 (Cleveland)

Line: NE: -1 (ML: -110) | CAR: +1 (ML: -110)

Over/Under: 45

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Analysis

We will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back to PatsPulpit.com for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

Social media

Pats Pulpit will deliver updates and analysis all over social media. Besides regularly checking the website, please make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch.

Podcasts

The Pats Pulpit podcasts will have extensive breakdowns throughout the season. To find out how to listen and subscribe, please click here.