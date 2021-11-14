Patriots vs. Browns inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson active, Trent Brown set to return

A long weekly injury report has become the norm for the New England Patriots this season, and Week 10 was no different. The Patriots listed 12 players as questionable throughout the week, while also placing linebacker Jamie Collins on the injured reserve on Saturday.

As New England is now set to face the Cleveland Browns in a game that could have serious playoff implications down the road, here’s who's in and who's out for both clubs.

Patriots inactives

CB Shaun Wade DE Ronnie Perkins TE Jonnu Smith G Yasir Durant RB Damien Harris QB Jarrett Stidham WR Gunner Olszewski

While both Harris, who was ruled out Saturday, and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson were in concussion protocol throughout the week, Stevenson is active for the Patriots. Gunner Olszewski, who also was in concussion protocol, was also ruled out with Harris on Saturday.

Despite being a limited participant throughout the week, Jonnu Smith (shoulder) is inactive for the first time this season. The Patriots called up veteran Matt LaCosse off the practice squad as depth, while Devin Asiasi is also active for the first time this season.

After being activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform on Tuesday, Jarrett Stidham is not make his season debut. Brian Hoyer will continue to manage the backup quarterback duties. Trent Brown however, who was activated off the injured reserve on Saturday, will suit up for his first game action since Week 1.

Browns inactives

CB Greedy Williams S Richard LeCounte III LB Tony Fields II DE Takkarist McKinley WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DT Sheldon Day

It was a much shorter injury report for the Browns throughout the week, as just Greedy Williams was listed as questionable on Friday. The LSU product will be out for Sunday’s matchup.

Despite missing two practices throughout the week with a foot injury, star defensive end Myles Garrett is active for Cleveland. However, they will be without star running back Nick Chubb and pass catching back Demetric Felton who both were placed on the Covid-19/reserve list earlier this week.