The long wait is finally over: Jakobi Meyers has scored a touchdown! The third-year wide receiver, who joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, crossed the plane late during the team’s 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

He caught a short pass from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, broke a tackle, and after 11 yards dove into the end zone for six points:

The #Patriots were PUMPED for Jakobi Meyers first career touchdown. Well deserved for a guy who has been a key cog in this offense for the last few seasons. pic.twitter.com/C5wev4P28F — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) November 14, 2021

What followed was seemingly the entire team joining him for celebration. Nelson Agholor was the first to come up. Then the rest of the offense. Starting QB Mac Jones joined in, as did team captains Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, among others.

Meyers’ touchdown was a long time coming. Playing in the 39th game of his career, he entered the day as the all-time leader in catches (134) and receiving yards (1,522) for a wide receiver without a touchdown catch.

Along the way, he did catch three two-point conversions. He even threw a pair of touchdowns. A touchdown catch kept eluding him, however.

Versus the Browns, his dry spell finally came to an end. It was his fourth and final reception of the day — and one he will likely never forget.