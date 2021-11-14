Despite both teams entering their Week 10 matchup with identical 5-4 records, the New England Patriots left the Cleveland Browns no chance on Sunday. Scoring on seven of their eight non-kneel-down possessions and keeping their opponent off the scoreboard for the final 50 minutes of game time, the Patriots blew out the visitors with a final score of 45-7.

The game was a complete effort from New England, and quarterback Mac Jones acknowledged that fact after the game.

“Overall, a great team win. That’s how you want to play the game of football,” the rookie quarterback said.

Jones had one of the best days of his career against a Browns team that came into the weekend ranked 10th in the league giving up only 21.8 points per game. New England more than doubled that, with the offense finding the end zone on six of its drives — three of which capped by touchdown throws by the rookie.

In total, Jones completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 198 yards and those three TDs. After the game, however, he did not talk about his individual accomplishments but rather how the whole team answered the call against Cleveland.

“I think it starts with the offensive line, they deserve all the credit in the world. We did hear a lot about, obviously, Cleveland’s front. They have a good front, and we have a good offensive line. I’m proud of them, and then obviously everybody making the plays that they’re supposed to make. They did a great job,” said Jones.

“That’s what happens when you play football like that, you score a lot of points. It becomes way more fun if you’re scoring touchdowns, and the defense is out there getting stops; special teams is making their plays. It’s just a three-level game and when we click on all cylinders, we can be pretty good.”

Now at 6-4 and riding a four-game winning streak — the second longest in the league — the Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment. Its ability to play competitive football in all three phases has played a big role in the squad’s recent success, and its ability to bounce back after starting the year with a disappointing 2-4 record.

For Jones, the basis of all that can be found in practice.

“I think just practice, doing the little things right,” he answered when asked the key ingredient to the turnaround. “I think here we do a good job every week of preparing for what we want and it just comes down to practice, execution, becoming game reality, and when we practice well, we play well. When we don’t practice well, usually we don’t play as well. It’s pretty much that simple and we just have to keep doing that.”