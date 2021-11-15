New England Patriots links 11/15/21 - Pats pants Browns, neuter them with 45 unanswered points

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Browns. Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns stats.
- Erik Scalavino’s Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points.
- Mike Dussault gives us five keys from the Pats’ 45-7 win over Cleveland. 1. Offenses own the first quarter.
- Angelique Fiske points out how teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers’s first NFL touchdown.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Browns.
- Post Game Pressers: Matthew Judon - Jakobi Meyers - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Devin McCourty - Kendrick Bourne.
- What Went Right: Patriots score 45 unanswered points against the Browns. (1.43 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar tells us ten things we learned from the Patriots’ blowout win. ‘The Patriots are for real. They’re firing on all cylinders with a dominant defense, an offense capable of scoring 45 points on a good defense, and Belichick’s coaching staff is hitting all the right buttons (they pantsed Kevin Stanfanski and Joe Woods in this game).’
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Lessons-learned from Week Ten victory over the Browns. 1. The Patriots 2021 rookie class has the chance to be really special.
- Ryan Hannable shares 10 quick thoughts from Patriots’ dominating win. 5. The Patriots got Trent Brown back for the first time since Week 1 and he rotated with Michael Onwenu at right tackle.
- Khari Thompson offers three takeaways as the Patriots punch out the Browns, assert themselves in AFC. 1. Josh McDaniels called his best game of the season.
- Nick Goss gives us his Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones outduels Baker Mayfield; Rhamondre Stevenson hitting his stride; More.
- Chad Finn lauds the complete team effort as a vintage Bill Belichick victory. They keep getting better at every aspect, and their rookie quarterback is special.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots win fourth in a row in dominating 45-7 win over Cleveland.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Browns came to town and the Pats shut them down!
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Cleveland rocked: Patriots dominate Browns 45-7 in Week Ten.
- Dakota Randall says the Patriots further bolstered their playoff chances with their dominant Week 10 victory over the Browns yesterday. It was a vintage Foxboro butt-whooping.
- Tom E. Curran writes Mac Jones is real, and he’s spectacular — despite everyone trying to diminish and explain away what he’s been doing.
- Zack Cox offers five thoughts on Mac Jones’ performance in the Pats’ rout of the Browns. Jones was especially effective on third down.
- Michael Hurley details the early-game execution from Mac Jones yesterday, before it got out of hand. /Good read.
- Andy Hart writes, ‘You’re damn right the Patriots can win BECAUSE of Mac Jones.’
- Andrew Callahan talks up Hunter Henry who finished with four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland. “This was a big game. It was kind of a playoff atmosphere”
- Zack Cox looks at how Hunter Henry has emerged as a key red-zone weapon with seven touchdowns in his last seven games.
- Zack Cox spotlights Jakobi Meyers’ first NFL touchdown and what made it extra special. “You know what’s crazy?” a smiling Meyers said after the game. “Honestly, fact that everybody celebrated with me means more than the touchdown...”
- Andrew Callahan details how the Patriots neutralized Myles Garrett. ‘Pats shut out Garrett over the last three and a half quarters with a multi-faceted plan that included two screen passes, one play-action boot throw, cut blocks, a draw run, a jet sweep and a fake jet sweep. And that was only over the first three drives of an eventual 45-7 win.’
- Andrew Callahan relays Kyle Dugger breaking down the disguise that led to his interception, “We were in Cover 2, made it look like man (coverage),” Dugger said. “And I just did my job and just jumped it.”
- Bob George (PatsFans) Old Patriot feeling returning to Foxborough.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) The Patriots are surging in the AFC.
- Hayden Bird highlights Bill Belichick with praise for Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden after ‘outstanding’ Patriots’ win
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from Sunday: Mac Jones up, Isaiah Wynn down.
- CBS Boston’s Week 10 ups and downs: Patriots look pretty legit after a dominating win.
- Andy Hart gives his thumbs up, thumbs down from Sunday: Mac Jones dominates the day.
- Matt Dolloff picks his Pats-Browns ups & downs: A virtually perfect performance.
- Patrick McAvoy hears from Browns coaches and players with effusive praise for Mac Jones after the loss.
- Patrick McAvoy has an update on Browns CB Troy Hill after his scary injury.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Diante Lee (PFF) NFL Week 10 game recap: New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7. “The NFL on CBS production team decided that the people of Ohio and Massachusetts had better ways to spend their time, because the broadcast was changed prior to the end of the third quarter.”
- NFL Game Center (NFL.com) Browns at Patriots: Drives, stats highlights.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots’ blowout win vs. Browns shows the rest of the NFL they are legit contenders.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones throws for three touchdowns, Patriots crush Browns 45-7.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) After rout of Browns, Patriots’ resurgence should send tremors through rest of AFC.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Should Mac Jones have been the No. 1 QB pick from the draft?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Really a great day for us today.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Myles Garrett: We didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline. “I think we didn’t counter like we are supposed to. We didn’t stop the bleeding and they kept attacking where we were deficient,” Garrett said. “Great play calling.”
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Aaron Rodgers returns, but the Packers learn they can rely on their other stars; Plus, the Patriots keep rolling, the champs lose again, an Andrew Whitworth Q&A and more from Week 10.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 10: The day The Chiefs’ slump ended? Patrick Mahomes: ‘I don’t know if there was ever doubt.’
- Gary Gramling (SI) Week 10 Takeaways: The Patriots are back, so is Cam while Rodgers vs. Russ is a slog.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 10 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks. Patriots: Mac Jones looked like a seasoned veteran with his best performance of the season, raising the possibility this team could make a legitimate postseason run; More.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 10: What we learned from Sunday’s games. Pats-Browns: 1. Bill Belichick’s well-earned reputation as a strategic master shined through.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Mediocrity rules AFC North, plus Josh McDaniels on head coach radar once again.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 10: 10. The 2021 Patriots really are starting to resemble the 2001 Patriots, a team devoid of stars and expectations and led by an inexperienced quarterback – Tom Brady in that case – but one that quietly played solidly in all phases of the game before shocking the world by winning Super Bowl 36; More.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 10. Cam Newton is back to being his old self—but Russell Wilson isn’t. Plus, Mac Jones has cemented himself as the best rookie QB, and Taylor Heinicke put together a long drive to beat the Buccaneers.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers: Does anyone want to be great? Winner: Rhamondre Stevenson.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 grades. Patriots A+, Browns F. /Pats-Browns the lead recap. Nice read.
- Mario Pilato (PFF) Week 10 NFL injury recap & analysis.
VIEW FROM CLEVELAND
- Terry Pluto (Cleveland.com) What does a ‘mauling’ look like? Check the Browns’ disturbing loss to the New England Patriots.
- Anthony Poisal (ClevelandBrowns) Post Game Recap: Browns fall to Patriots for 5th loss of 2021.
- Jared Mueller (BrownsWire) Browns blowout loss to Patriots fuels the many questions that plaque the team.
- Chris Pokorny (DawgsByNature) Cleveland schematically torn apart by New England 45-7: Kevin Stefanski’s worst game as head coach.
- Anthony Poisal (ClevelandBrowns) Inside the Game: Browns can’t sustain fast start in lopsided loss to Patriots.
- Ashley Bastock (Cleveland.com) Browns defense squanders opportunity on the ground against the Patriots.
- Anthony Poisal (ClevelandBrowns) By the Numbers: Browns struggle on both sides of the ball vs. Patriots.
- Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland.com) Myles Garrett laments ‘we didn’t make adjustments’ to Patriots offense, but such talk is probably best kept in-house.
- Staff (BeaconJournal) ‘The Browns season is over’: Fans react after Cleveland blown out 45-7 by Patriots.
- Ashley Bastock (Cleveland.com) What’s the Browns’ identity after their ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ loss to the Patriots?
Loading comments...