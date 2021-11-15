Patriots vs. Falcons Monday injury report: Josh Uche among New England’s projected non-participants

The New England Patriots’ preparations for the Atlanta Falcons began with projections.

Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski as well as linebacker Josh Uche would have been non-participants in practice on Monday.

An additional dozen members of the active roster would have opened the abbreviated week as limited. As would former Patriots rusher, receiver and returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who has totaled 776 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage this season for the Falcons.

Here’s the estimated injury report heading into Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

LB Josh Uche (ankle)

Falcons

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

LB Daren Bates (groin)

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

Harris and Olszewski were both ruled out on the eve of New England’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns after missing three consecutive practices while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. But Uche played 13 snaps on defense and seven snaps on special teams Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 2020 second-round pick, who had not been on last week’s injury report, is dealing with an ankle injury. Uche has three sacks and 10 tackles on the campaign.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden (hip)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Jalen Mills (forearm)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

TE Lee Smith (back)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

Of New England’s projected limited, all but Smith were active on Sunday. The starting tight end had been questionable to due a shoulder injury before being scratched 90 minutes prior to kickoff. And on Atlanta’s side of the estimation, Patterson suffered a sprained ankle in Week 10. The converted running back continues to be evaluated, “but it doesn’t sound optimistic for Thursday night,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Falcons

DE Jonathan Bullard (concussion)

No Patriots would have graduated to full participation on Monday, but Bullard along the Falcons’ defensive line would have. A three-game starter, Bullard last played on Oct. 31 due to a concussion.