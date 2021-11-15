Matt LaCosse, Tashawn Bower revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 10 elevations

Matt LaCosse and Tashawn Bower reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as standard elevations versus the Cleveland Browns, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 45-7 win at Gillette Stadium marked the first elevation for the tight end and the final elevation for the outside linebacker.

LaCosse, 29, opted out of last season due to Covid-19 concerns. With starter Jonnu Smith questionable and inactive because of a shoulder injury, he saw nine snaps on offense and one snap on special teams in his return. The 2015 undrafted free agent out of Illinois made stops with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Denver Broncos prior to signing a two-year pact with the Patriots. LaCosse started eight games in 2019, totaling 13 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Bower, 26, recorded a pair of tackles and his first sack since 2017 against Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum on Sunday. The LSU product originally entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, and joined New England’s practice squad midway through 2019. Bower made three starts over seven games last campaign before being placed on injured reserve in December. He’s played 32 snaps along the defensive edges this fall.

Two openings remain on the practice squad following the reversions.

The Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.