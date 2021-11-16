Sunday was a playoff atmosphere in Foxborough, as a pair of 5-4 teams squared off with implications for the postseason.

In their most impressive performance of the season, the New England Patriots topped the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 45-7. After the Browns marched down the field with a strong opening possession for a touchdown, the Patriots responded with a march of their own, and then started to pull away from Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Rookie passer Mac Jones had perhaps his best day as a professional, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, his first three-TD game in the NFL.

As we do each week here at Pats Pulpit, we dive into his performance. In this video breakdown we’ll look at eight plays, including both touchdowns as well as perhaps his best throw of the afternoon. We’ll also look at what happened on an early sack from Myles Garrett.

Does Sunday’s win foretell of playoff victories to come? Only time will tell. But this was a very good performance from Jones and the Patriots.