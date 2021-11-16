New England Patriots links 11/16/21 - Team theme 2021: ‘One team, one body’

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Falcons estimated Injury Report. Patriots did not practice yesterday.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to the Falcons.
- Mike Dussault breaks down the Patriots’ offensive outburst vs. the Browns. ‘Trent Brown was a monstrous blocking force in his return.’
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Erik Scalavino catches up with Adrian Phillips finding himself a player of note in the resurgent defense, and finding harmony in New England
- Angelique Fiske introduces us to Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew’s newest (and goodest) employee.
- Press Conferences: Rhamondre Stevenson - Matthew Slater - David Andrews - Adrian Phillips - Bill Belichick.
- Inside the Locker Room after the Patriots win over the Browns. (1.16 min. video)
- Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones’ 3 most improbable completions Week 10. (1.14 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: Pats dominate the trenches, Mac Jones shines vs. Browns.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots film review: Breaking down Bill Belichick’s best win of the post-Tom Brady era.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots snap count analysis: Rhamondre Stevenson steps up vs. Browns.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week Ten snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 10 Report Card: Offense, defense shines in 45-7 blowout win.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Report Card: Mac takes another step in win over Browns. /Gold stars for everyone!
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Mac Jones was really, really good against the Browns. Better than some people thought he’d ever be.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Patriots-Browns: Things to consider while being grateful the vicious, homicidal maniac known as Mac Jones only killed an entire franchise, instead of doing something unforgivable like grab an ankle...
- Mark Morse shares 15 observations from Patriots vs Browns: The Patriots had three drives of 90+ yards on Sunday, not including the opening drive of 83 yards, which took 9.39 off the clock.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five thoughts on the Patriots win over the Browns. 2. Don’t look now, but the Patriots’ defense is quietly becoming one of the best in the league.
- Evan Lazar sees Mac Jones already playing at an elite level in his rookie season. Along with the offensive line rounding into form, Bill Belichick’s offseason additions are filling the voids that made them Patriots targets in the draft and free agency in the first place. ... And it still feels like there’s another level for Jones’s supporting cast if the Patriots can get Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agohlor going down the stretch.
- Khari Thompson talks about the Patriots striking gold with Mac Jones and the stellar 2021 rookie class: Three of the Patriots’ first four picks in the 2021 draft—Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson—have played major roles in the team’s budding playoff run.
- Steve Hewitt focuses on Christian Barmore continuing to make an impact, adding to flourishing rookie class.
- Zack Cox says Mac Jones’ TD pass to Kendrick Bourne might be his best as a pro, and the NFL’s most improbably completion of Week 10.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Kendrick Bourne proving to be a dual-threat by order of the ‘Code Run’: The 26-year-old has not only become a fan-favorite in New England, but also one of the Pats most versatile offensive players.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones says he and Josh McDaniels are ‘on the same page’ and it’s showing.
- Chris Mason notes Mac Jones was asked what his first and worst jobs were on WEEI. “My worst job was being a child model.” /Wut? lolz.
- Ryan Hannable reports N’Keal Harry gets praised for his under-the-radar performance vs. Browns.
- Zack Cox relays Rhamondre Stevenson pointing out an error on the Patriots official roster: “No, I’m not 246, I’m about 228 right now.” /Good luck getting it changed. Wilfork’s listed rookie weight never budged from 325.
- Adam London notes Jakobi Meyers shouts out Patriots fans after his first NFL TD catch.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots did not practice Monday, but if they had Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski and Josh Uche would not have participated.
- Nick Goss looks at the playoff picture to see where the Patriots stand after their huge win.
- Ryan Hannable looks at the AFC playoff picture: Patriots continue to climb in the standings.
- Sean T. McGuire says Bill Belichick’s Coach of Year odds have drastically changed. /Still zero chance he wins it.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph, and Steve break down the Browns game & take an early look at the Falcons matchup. Also Murph nails his keys. (48 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats Week Ten victory. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Have the Chiefs shaken off a Super Bowl hangover? Plus, Matt LaFleur’s COY case, Cam Newton’s usage, Russell Wilson’s future and the Eagles’ run game.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football: Week 10: Mac Jones has Patriots soaring, Mahomes knew Chiefs would ‘find it’, Plus: 10 things from Week 10. /Worth the read on Mac Jones.
- Jordon Cohn (Audacy Sports) PFF: Bills, Patriots had 2021’s best offensive grades in Week 10.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 10: Chiefs are back, Patriots for real.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 11: Chiefs snap out of it; Tom Brady scuffling.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Patriots pull off rare scoring feat they didn’t accomplish a single time with Tom Brady.
- Mike Jones (USA Today) Mac Jones’ perfect pairing with the Patriots has New England back in the mix.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Internet tracks down incredible photos of Patriots QB Mac Jones’ child modeling career.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Cam Newton’s return is a feel-good story amid the NFL’s feel-bad season.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Are Aaron Rodgers’s and Russell Wilson’s futures any clearer than they were this offseason?
- Debatable (ESPN) How far can you see the Pats going? (1.25 min. video) Pablo Torre believes the Patriots will make it to the Super Bowl; Domonique Foxworth adds Mac Jones has shown he can lead New England in a weak AFC.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Daniel Wallach (ConductDetrimental) New documents revealing cities’ role in NFL relocation guidelines could boost St. Louis trial hopes.
