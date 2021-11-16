After a 2-4 start to the regular season, the New England Patriots’ confidence is at a season-high as the team is in the midst of a four game win streak — their longest since 2019. While the Patriots continue to look better and better each and every week, they know they are in no place to get too comfortable.

“I think we’re confident. We know what the formula is for winning the game,” quarterback Mac Jones said Monday on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria show. “We just have to continue to do that. We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at. We’re not where we want to be.”

Throughout New England’s four-game winning streak, they have outscored opponents 150-50. In Sunday’s 45-7 blowout over the Cleveland Browns, Jones posted career highs in completion percentage (82.6%), touchdown passes (three) and passer rating (142.1), as he continues to look more comfortable within the offense every week.

“Everyone just finds their role, and for me, that’s just being more vocal. I think we’re all on the same page, which is good,” Jones said. “That’s a weekly thing we have to strive for, getting on the same page with the game plan, and putting on a good show on Sunday and putting enough points on the board.”

Sitting at 6-4, the Patriots are now just one-half game behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East and have proved to be a legit contender throughout the AFC.

“We’ve played a lot of games. The only thing you can control is just trying to get better every week. That’s what I try to do, and that’s what everyone on our team tries to do,” Jones said on WEEI. “I just think as time goes along, you get more experience, and you get more comfortable with it. That’s pretty much all there is to it.”

While Jones’ recent success on the field has left Patriots fans jumping for joy, he gave a glimpse into his childhood off the field while appearing on Merloni and Fauria. When asked about his past jobs, the quarterback mentioned he was an old childhood actor/model.

“I used to be a child model/actor,” Jones explained. “Nothing crazy, but there are a few commercials you can try and find.”

While the hunt is still on for commercials, the show was able to find some old childhood photos from Jones’ modeling days.

Jones and the Patriots will look to continue their winning streak in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.