Patriots vs. Falcons Tuesday injury report: Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski return as limited participants

The New England Patriots turned the page to the Atlanta Falcons with a walkthrough on Tuesday, and with running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski on hand.

Both missed Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns while in the NFL’s concussion protocol and had been projected as non-participants alongside linebacker Josh Uche to begin Week 11. Amid the quick turnaround, all three have since graduated to limited.

Here’s the updated injury report for Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness)

Falcons

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

LB Daren Bates (groin)

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

New England’s lone absence from the in-stadium walkthrough would be Wise. The defensive lineman, coming off a 1.5-sack performance versus Cleveland, is dealing with an illness. Atlanta’s three sidelined on Monday remained unchanged on Tuesday.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

RB Brandon Bolden (hip)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

LB Josh Uche (ankle)

CB Jalen Mills (forearm)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

Harris, Olszewski and Uche joined a list of 15 limited for the Patriots on Tuesday. And for the Falcons, Patterson continued under the limited designation after suffering a sprained ankle last Sunday. The former New England rusher, receiver and returner stands with 776 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage this fall through 77 carries and 39 catches.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Falcons

TE Lee Smith (back)

DE Jonathan Bullard (concussion)

Atlanta’s Smith went from limited to full participation on Tuesday. The 2011 New England fifth-round pick out of Marshall has appeared in 141 career games, and was inactive for Week 10 due to a back issue.