Lions reportedly sign rookie kicker Riley Patterson off Patriots’ practice squad

The New England Patriots now stand with three openings on the practice squad.

Rookie kicker Riley Patterson agreed to depart Tuesday for a place on the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster, as reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Patterson, 22, had signed with New England after working out for the organization on Sept. 30 and Oct. 15. The Memphis product originally entered the NFL as part of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2021 undrafted class. He was waived from injured reserve during the preseason.

During his Tigers career, Patterson appeared in 52 games to convert 64-of-83 field goals with a long of 56 yards. He also logged 240 extra points, 295 kickoffs and an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where honors followed as National squad’s top specialist.

New England moves forward with veteran kicker Nick Folk on the active roster and rookie free agent Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.

Folk, 37, has gone 22-of-24 on field goals and 25-of-28 on extra points this fall while being listed as limited and questionable due to a left knee injury. And Nordin, 23, has yet to see his 21-day practice window open while working back from an abdomen issue.

The Atlanta Falcons host the Patriots for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.