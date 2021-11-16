Patriots reportedly host second-year cornerback Jameson Houston for workout

The New England Patriots hosted defensive back Jameson Houston for a workout on Tuesday, as shared by Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed and SportsTalk 790’s Aaron Wilson.

Houston, 25, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Baylor product made subsequent stops with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles during his rookie year, playing 22 snaps on defense and 22 snaps on special teams through three games.

In May, Houston was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars along with a 2023 sixth-round selection in exchange for fellow cornerback Josiah Scott. He would be waived at the NFL’s 80-man deadline in August after appearing in two preseason contests to record one solo tackle and one pass breakup.

New England stands with three openings on the practice squad following rookie kicker Riley Patterson’s recent departure for the Detroit Lions’ active roster.

The Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.