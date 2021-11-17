 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 11/17/21 - Pats prep for talented, but wounded Falcons

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: Pats need to stick to their “bread-and-butters” vs. Falcons. “if the Pats execute the formula that has led to their four-game winning streak, they’ll take care of business in Atlanta on Thursday night.”
  • Andrew Callahan says the Patriots could see a kitchen sink approach from the wounded Falcons, who are reeling heading into Thursday night’s kickoff.
  • Karen Guregian finds Bill Belichick back in the groove, and back to making opponents miserable.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The honest and obvious truth about Mac Jones’ early success.
  • Dakota Randall points to a surprising stat comparing the Mac Jones-led offense to other Patriots’ offenses over the years.
  • Bill Speros sees Florida kid Mac Jones doing his best Florida man (Tom Brady) impression.
  • Ryan Hannable reveals a side of Mac Jones that Pats fans don’t know.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has a refreshing take on Mac Jones.
  • Zack Cox talks about how safety Kyle Dugger is wowing veteran teammates in his second year. ‘They call him King Dugg for a reason.’
  • Dave D’Onofrio says Bill Belichick the GM has built a Patriots team to believe in.
  • John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Hello America! Remember these guys? Patriots redemption picking up steam.
  • CBS Boston highlights Jakobi Meyers explaining how he and Gunner Olszewski were able to stick around and survive three years of roster cuts, and become regular NFL contributors: “We were cockroaches No matter who they brought in, we’d find a way to stay alive.”
  • CBS Boston highlights Bill Belichick explaining how the Pats prepare for a short week.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 9 burning questions ahead of Patriots-Falcons in Week 11. How have the Falcons converted Cordarrelle Patterson from a gadget player to an offensive centerpiece?
  • Dakota Randall explains the Patriots can’t afford a letdown against the Atlanta Falcons with the Tennessee Titans matchup looming in Week 12.
  • Dakota Randall notes the Falcons already will be without WR Calvin Ridley Thursday night and may also have to play without Cordarrell Patterson (sprained ankle).
  • Dakota Randall revisits Super Bowl LI, which sent two teams in different directions.
  • Zack CoxPatriots practice notes: Damien Harris (concussion), Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and Josh Uche (ankle) returned to practice yesterday.
  • CBS Boston compares the Patriots’ remaining strength of schedule to the rest of the AFC playoff hopefuls.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots host cornerback Jameson Houston for workout: The Patriots currently have three open spots on their practice squad.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Mac Jones’ top three most improbable completions from Week 10.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: Week 10 Browns vs Patriots.
  • CBS Boston notes Bill Belichick picked up his 250th win with the Patriots, tying Tom Landry on the NFL’s all-time list for wins with one team.
  • Brent Schwartz (brentschwartz.blog) NFL Tuesday Morning Madness Week 10: Here come the Patriots, Chiefs; Plus What’s wrong with the Bucs?
  • Juli McDonald reports Carl Davis and Matt Judon donate 500 Thanksgiving meals to Boston families.
  • Mike Kadlick thinks it’s time to start asking the question – can the Patriots win the Super Bowl?
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Lions sign K Riley Patterson from the Patriots practice squad.
  • Hayden Bird picks out seven things we learned from Episode 1 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena.’ Brady, Drew Bledsoe, and Willie McGinest offered new insight into the 2001 season.
  • Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ, Steve and Derek look back at the victory against the Browns, and preview the upcoming game against the Falcons. (64 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

