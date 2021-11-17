New England Patriots links 11/17/21 - Pats prep for talented, but wounded Falcons

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons. Scouting the matchups, series history, tale of the tape.
- How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons.
- Patriots-Falcons Wednesday Injury Report.
- Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons.
- Mike Dussault hears from Matt Judon and Dont’a Hightower who see the defense coming together.
- Erik Scalavino tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mac Jones’ response right out of 2001.
- Angelique Fiske relays Mac Jones talking about his former career as a child model/actor.
- Press Conferences: Trent Brown - Mac Jones - Devin McCourty - Davon Godchaux - Matthew Judon - Dont’a Hightower.
- One-on-One with Jakobi Meyers. (3.10 min. video)
- Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. (2 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns. (4.24 min. video) /Worth a watch!
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the Cleveland Browns. (3.14 min. video)
- Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a successful screen pass. (1.30 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: Pats need to stick to their “bread-and-butters” vs. Falcons. “if the Pats execute the formula that has led to their four-game winning streak, they’ll take care of business in Atlanta on Thursday night.”
- Andrew Callahan says the Patriots could see a kitchen sink approach from the wounded Falcons, who are reeling heading into Thursday night’s kickoff.
- Karen Guregian finds Bill Belichick back in the groove, and back to making opponents miserable.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The honest and obvious truth about Mac Jones’ early success.
- Dakota Randall points to a surprising stat comparing the Mac Jones-led offense to other Patriots’ offenses over the years.
- Bill Speros sees Florida kid Mac Jones doing his best Florida man (Tom Brady) impression.
- Ryan Hannable reveals a side of Mac Jones that Pats fans don’t know.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has a refreshing take on Mac Jones.
- Zack Cox talks about how safety Kyle Dugger is wowing veteran teammates in his second year. ‘They call him King Dugg for a reason.’
- Dave D’Onofrio says Bill Belichick the GM has built a Patriots team to believe in.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Hello America! Remember these guys? Patriots redemption picking up steam.
- CBS Boston highlights Jakobi Meyers explaining how he and Gunner Olszewski were able to stick around and survive three years of roster cuts, and become regular NFL contributors: “We were cockroaches No matter who they brought in, we’d find a way to stay alive.”
- CBS Boston highlights Bill Belichick explaining how the Pats prepare for a short week.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 9 burning questions ahead of Patriots-Falcons in Week 11. How have the Falcons converted Cordarrelle Patterson from a gadget player to an offensive centerpiece?
- Dakota Randall explains the Patriots can’t afford a letdown against the Atlanta Falcons with the Tennessee Titans matchup looming in Week 12.
- Dakota Randall notes the Falcons already will be without WR Calvin Ridley Thursday night and may also have to play without Cordarrell Patterson (sprained ankle).
- Dakota Randall revisits Super Bowl LI, which sent two teams in different directions.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots practice notes: Damien Harris (concussion), Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and Josh Uche (ankle) returned to practice yesterday.
- CBS Boston compares the Patriots’ remaining strength of schedule to the rest of the AFC playoff hopefuls.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots host cornerback Jameson Houston for workout: The Patriots currently have three open spots on their practice squad.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Mac Jones’ top three most improbable completions from Week 10.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: Week 10 Browns vs Patriots.
- CBS Boston notes Bill Belichick picked up his 250th win with the Patriots, tying Tom Landry on the NFL’s all-time list for wins with one team.
- Brent Schwartz (brentschwartz.blog) NFL Tuesday Morning Madness Week 10: Here come the Patriots, Chiefs; Plus What’s wrong with the Bucs?
- Juli McDonald reports Carl Davis and Matt Judon donate 500 Thanksgiving meals to Boston families.
- Mike Kadlick thinks it’s time to start asking the question – can the Patriots win the Super Bowl?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Lions sign K Riley Patterson from the Patriots practice squad.
- Hayden Bird picks out seven things we learned from Episode 1 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena.’ Brady, Drew Bledsoe, and Willie McGinest offered new insight into the 2001 season.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ, Steve and Derek look back at the victory against the Browns, and preview the upcoming game against the Falcons. (64 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jenny Vrentas (SI) 5 Things to know after Week 10: The challenge of building a superteam in-season; Plus, sky judge can do more, the Patriots hit their stride in November (again), what happens when backup QB magic fades, and Jared Goff on the brink
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Three throws with Scho: Mac Jones and Dak Prescott lead the way.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Damien Harris present at Tuesday’s Patriots walkthrough practice.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Deatrich Wise out of Patriots practice with an illness.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Cordarrelle Patterson remains limited in Tuesday’s practice.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Falcons place backup OL Josh Andrews on COVID-19 list.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty: “It sucks to play Sunday and then have to play again Thursday.”
- Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) Patriots OL Trent Brown: ‘I almost died’ during IV issue last season.
- Conor Orr (SI) In the throws of change: How the NFL’s quarterback evolution sparked a coaching revolution.
- Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN) How all 32 teams’ QBs stack up and weekly big takeaways. Mac Jones 13th [+2].
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? No. 5 Patriots.
- Staff (ESPN) Tom Brady’s three Hall of Fame careers: The case for enshrinement for each seven-year era with the Patriots and Bucs.
- Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) Young NFL coaches to watch. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) NFL privately admits to several blown calls in Steelers-Bears game.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Alex Patterson (ConductDetrimental) Stan Kroenke’s path to stripping St. Louis of the Rams.
- Alex Patterson (ConductDetrimental) The indemnity agreement: What does it truly say?
Loading comments...