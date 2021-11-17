AFC East Report: How the Patriots’ division rivals fared in Week 10

The 10th week of NFL regular season action is in the books, which means that it is now also time for a new edition of the AFC East Report and for a look back at what happened in the New England Patriots’ division over the weekend — one that saw the Patriots win their fourth game in a row, the Buffalo Bills bounce back by defeating the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins win in upset fashion.

Let’s dive straight in.

1. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Week 10: 45-17 win over the New York Jets, in East Rutherford NJ

Coming off a surprising loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills bounced back in style to win their sixth game of the season. Going on the road to face a lackluster Jets team, the squad of head coach Sean McDermott dominated from start to finish — leaving its opponent no chance en route to a 45-17 victory.

Buffalo started the game in perfect fashion. After forcing a three-and-out on defense and taking over in promising field position, Josh Allen and company drove 58 yards for the game’s first touchdown: a 15-pass from Allen to Matt Breida.

Following a Taron Johnson interception, kicker Tyler Bass added three more points to put his team up 10-0 in the late first quarter. While the Bills offense failed to add any more points on its next two possessions — the Jets scored a field goal along the way — Allen and company added to their lead inside the two-minute warning: driving 75 yards in only five plays, the Bills’ quarterback hooked up with Stefon Diggs for a 12-yard touchdown.

With Buffalo’s Micah Hyde recovering a fumble on the subsequent Jets possession, the teams headed into the locker room with the visitors up 17-3. Just nine minutes into the third quarter that lead had grown to 38-3.

First, the Bills went on a 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by an Isaiah McKenzie run from 8 yards out. Tre’Davious White then registered an interception on the very next play to give the ball back to Buffalo. Three plays later, Breida found the end zone for a second time. After another takeaway by the Bills defense — an interception by Levi Wallace — Zack Moss scored to put his team up 38-3.

The game out of reach late in the third quarter, the Bills got a bit sloppy. After Jordan Poyer picked off yet another Jets pass, Josh Allen threw an interception that set up a New York touchdown. Matt Breida then lost a fumble, although none of consequence: after a defensive fourth-down stop, Devin Singletary put the finishing touches on the blowout win with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Another Jets touchdown did not change anything, with Buffalo backup QB Davis Webb kneeling out the game afterwards.

To watch highlights of the game, click here.

2. New England Patriots (6-4)

Week 10: 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns, in Foxborough MA

To watch highlights of the game, click here.

3. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

Week 10: 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, in Miami Gardens FL

After losing seven games in a row between Weeks 2 and 8, the Dolphins have now celebrated back-to-back victories. The latest was a major upset, with the team beating the visiting Ravens — owners of a 6-2 record coming into the game — on Thursday Night Football.

The game was a defensive affair throughout that started with Baltimore on top. The visitors scored a field goal on their opening drive, but missed a chance at another three points when Justin Tucker sent his second try wide to the right.

After four straight three-and-outs, the Dolphins — led by backup Jacoby Brissett — finally found some offensive rhythm. They drove into the Ravens red zone midway through the second quarter and tied the game on a 31-yard Jason Sanders field goal. Three punts later, Anders split the uprights once again to cap a 84-yard series that took only 48 seconds off the clock right before the half.

Following a third quarter that saw six straight punts, the Dolphins were able to add to their lead. Now led by nominal starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in place of an injured Brissett, Miami drove into Baltimore’s red zone again. Sanders scored a 29-yard field goal to give his team a 9-3 lead.

Four plays and a two-point conversion later, the Dolphins were up 15-3: Xavien Howard forced and recovered a Sammy Watkins fumbled, returning it 49 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

It took the Ravens until there were only four minutes left in the game to score a touchdown of their own. However, the Dolphins successfully defended their 5-point lead, even adding a Tua Tagovailoa touchdown to increase it to 22-10. Baltimore did not come back from the deficit, with the game ending on a Justin Coleman interception with 47 ticks left on the clock.

To watch highlights of the game, click here.

4. New York Jets (2-7)

Week 10: 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, in East Rutherford NJ

Despite having some additional rest after Thursday Night game in Indianapolis, the Jets played a bad 60 minutes of football against their division rivals from Buffalo. Losing 45-17 at home, the team has now dropped to fourth place in the AFC East with little perspective to turn things around anytime soon.

The game against the Bills started with New York’s offense — once again led by backup quarterback Mike White instead of the injured Zach Wilson — going three-and-out, and the defense subsequently surrendering a quick touchdown drive. The Jets’ next series did not go any better, with White throwing an interception in his own half of the field. Buffalo turned that opportunity into points again, going up 10-0.

The Jets were able to finally get onto the scoreboard late in the second quarter thanks to a 48-yard Matt Ammendola field goal, but their defense surrendered a 75-yard touchdown drive afterwards that took just one minute off the clock.

New York would have had an opportunity to score again before the half, but Corey Davis lost a fumble in Buffalo territory. Accordingly, the Jets headed into the half down 17-3.

What followed was a disastrous third quarter. A 75-yard Bills touchdown drive was followed on the very next play by a Mike White interception that was turned into another touchdown three plays later. White threw his third pick five plays after that, with Buffalo taking only four plays this time to score a TD off of it. For good measure, the Jets’ subsequent possession added with — you guessed it — a Mike White interception.

While safety Sharrod Neasman was able to grab an INT himself just two plays later to set up a Michael Carter touchdown run, it was too little too late. With 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 38-10, there was no coming back even after defensive back Michael Carter II recovered a fumble.

The two teams then exchanged touchdowns again, with the only noteworthy development for the Jets being that Mike White was benched in favor of veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco did throw a touchdown to Elijah Moore, but the score was only putting lipstick on what was a 45-17 pig.

To watch highlights of the game, click here.