Patriots vs. Falcons Wednesday injury report: Jonnu Smith among New England’s 13 questionable

The New England Patriots will visit the Atlanta Falcons with a list of 13 questionable that includes Jonnu Smith.

The starting tight end missed last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns due to a shoulder issue and remained among the limited in consecutive walkthroughs since then.

But running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski will go without game designations for New England. Both have cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Here’s the final injury report heading into Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

no players listed

Falcons

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

LB Daren Bates (groin)

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

The Patriots moved 2020 second-round pick Josh Uche to injured reserve with an ankle injury on Wednesday, and the Falcons ruled out three members of the active roster. Hurst at tight end, Bates at linebacker and Sheffield at cornerback did not return to practice while managing ankle, groin and hamstring injuries during the short turnaround.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden (hip)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Jalen Mills (forearm)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

Smith and the rest of New England’s 13 questionable practiced on a partial capacity on Wednesday. And Patterson leads Atlanta’s questionable after being listed as limited with an ankle sprain on three injury reports. “We’ll make the best decision tomorrow, probably pregame,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said during his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll take that one all the way up.” The six-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LIII champion has totaled 776 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage this season.