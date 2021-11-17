Patriots move Josh Uche to injured reserve, activate Chase Winovich ahead of Falcons matchup

Former Michigan linebackers would be corresponding Wednesday moves for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots placed Josh Uche on injured reserve and activated Chase Winovich off injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Uche, 23, had projected as a non-participant to open the week due to an ankle injury that left him limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough. The 2020 second-round pick stands with 10 tackles and three sacks this fall for New England while playing 34 percent of the defensive snaps. He will be eligible to return after three games.

Winovich, 26, saw his 21-day practice window open last week after being moved to IR in October with a hamstring issue. The 2019 third-round selection has recorded seven tackles and one quarterback hit this campaign, logging 78 snaps on defense and 75 snaps on special teams.

In an additional move, New England waived converted wide receiver Malcolm Perry from injured reserve.

Perry, 24, suffered a foot injury prior to the season opener after being claimed at the NFL’s deadline. The 2020 Miami Dolphins seventh-rounder out of Navy caught nine passes for 92 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season.

Thirteen members of New England’s active roster have been listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.