Patriots vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons Week 10 performances had very little in common.

The Patriots looked like world beaters, trouncing the Cleveland Browns by a score of 45-7. They put together a full team performance and officially staked their claim as a true contender in the AFC. The Falcons, well they got crushed by the Dallas Cowboys on the road, losing 43-3. Not only did they lose the game, but they lost their grasp on the NFC’s final playoff spot.

In any normal week, the expectation would be that the Patriots roll the Falcons. Expectations get thrown out of the window on Thursday nights, so it is best that you all just sit back and watch how this one unfolds. Here is how you can do that.

New England Patriots (6-4) vs Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

SB Nation affiliate: The Falcoholic

Broadcast

Network: FOX

Team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary), Kristina Pink (sideline), Erin Andrews(sideline)

The game will be broadcast locally at WFXT Channel 25.

Live streaming: fuboTV (Try for free here!)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions apply as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 226 (New England), 225 (Atlanta)

Line: NE: -5.5 (ML: -250) | ATL: +5.5 (ML: +200)

Over/Under: 47

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Analysis

We will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back to PatsPulpit.com for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

Social media

Pats Pulpit will deliver updates and analysis all over social media. Besides regularly checking the website, please make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch.

Podcasts

The Pats Pulpit podcasts will have extensive breakdowns throughout the season. To find out how to listen and subscribe, please click here.