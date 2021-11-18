New England Patriots links 11/18/21 - Patriots at Falcons: Game plans, previews, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Falcons Wednesday Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Dean Pees’ defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac Jones.
- Mike Dussault spotlights some Patriots standout stats through 10 games.
- What they’re saying: Atlanta Falcons.
- Photos: Patriots travel to Atlanta.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Josh McDaniels - Steve Belichick - Cam Achord.
- Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview. (40 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook 11/17: Falcons preview, NFL Week 11 predictions. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered 11/17: Week 11 picks, Falcons preview, midseason assessments of offseason acquisitions. (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots-Falcons. 1. Dance with the one who brung you. The past three weeks have been a retro look at the NFL of my youth. It’s almost as if the ghost of Sam Cunningham #RIP has taken over the running backs room and is possessing this Patriots backfield. The Birds rushing D is anything but dirty, giving up 4.2 yards per carry. Get the backs going early and run to daylight.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Falcons Week 11 key matchups: Who has the razor’s edge? 1. Patriots RBs vs Falcons front seven – Razor’s edge New England.
- Alex Barth gives us his Patriots vs. Falcons key matchups: An unfamiliar challenge. 1. When New England has the ball: Patriots receivers vs. A.J. Terrell.
- Andrew Callahan points out how Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can blow out the Falcons.
- Karen Guregian lays out what the Patriots defense needs to do to silence Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots vs. Falcons: Three to watch on offense and three to watch on defense.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails four Falcons players to watch in Week 11: The Patriots will have their hands full against the Falcons keeping rookie tight end phenom Kyle Pitts in check.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots at Falcons preview: Predictions, point spread, game plans, matchups and more.
- Chad Finn’s unconventional preview: Patriots taking on a familiar shape, and the only repeat in Thursday’s game against Falcons will be the score.
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Preview: Thursday night in Atlanta
- CBS Boston tells us what to watch for when the Pats visit the Falcons tonight. 1. Completions from Mac.
- Mike Reiss explains why the Patriots put trust in Josh McDaniels to develop QB Mac Jones.
- Zack Cox says the Patriots still see a prominent role for Mike Onwenu with Trent Brown back.
- Clare Cooper (FullPressCoverage) A Clare Perspective: A mid-season, tight end conspiracy theory?
- Ryan Hannable gets an update on forgotten rookie LB Ronnie Perkins from Steve Belichick yesterday.
- Doug Kyed addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Who is New England’s most improved returning player?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots’ coach Jerod Mayo continues to make his case as a notable NFL head coaching candidate.
- John Anderson writes about Matt Ryan: The under-appreciated Boston icon.
- Michael Hurley points out it’s Week 11 and we still don’t know who’s good in the NFL; Week 11 NFL picks. “As someone who is now 2-8 (TWO AND EIGHT!) on Thursday Night Football, do I even bother giving an explanation? I don’t know the right answer to that. I’ll just say the short week and travel are concerning. BUT. The spunkiness of the Falcons is fully faded. And Cordarrelle Patterson’s got a bum ankle. I am officially broken by Thursday Night Football, though. Broken. Busted.” Pats win.
- Keith Pearson’s The Bet Box — Week 11. “The Patriots are coming together on both sides of the ball, and on a short week against a team that got annihilated their last time out is no time to get off the wagon.” Patriots, 27-14.
- Matt Vautour’s NFL Week 11 picks, point spreads, betting lines: Who is picking Patriots vs. Falcons in a short week?
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Tom E. Curran discuss the Pats win against Cleveland, the upcoming Thursday night game in Atlanta and more! (25 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Pats-Browns, Pats-Falcons, and TEs Hunter Henry and Kyle Pitts. (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Pete Fiutak (Yahoo! Sports) New England at Atlanta: Game preview, prediction. Patriots 26-20.
- Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) ‘Thursday Night Football’ preview: What to watch for in Patriots-Falcons.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 11 referee assignments. Patriots at Falcons: Land Clark.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Safety first, success later: The Mac Jones experiment is going according to plan.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Is Mac Jones the NFL’s next great young quarterback? Here’s why we need to be careful about anointing him. “Maybe he’s the next super-successful quarterback that wins from the pocket in spite of his limited mobility and weak arm. But are you seeing a lot of those types in today’s NFL? I’m not.“
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) Are the NFL’s Alabama QBs on the path to stardom?
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Mac Jones NFL Draft ‘what ifs’: How good would Patriots QB be with Jaguars, Jets, Bears or 49ers?
- Josh Schrock (Yahoo! Sports) 49ers didn’t draft Mac Jones due to public pressure, Rodney Harrison believes.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) How the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Justin Fields set for a second-half breakout, COVID-19 already impacting playoff race, more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Seven offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations. TE Jonnu Smith included.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Where does Mike Vrabel rank among head coaches? Plus, the Patriots are ahead of schedule, could Cam Newton stay in Carolina in 2022?, and top young coaches around the league.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 11. Patriots No. 5, Wild Card 1: ‘Even though the Patriots are sixth in the current AFC standings, the computer is projecting them to finish fifth. The computer is also giving the Patriots a 79.8% chance of making the playoffs...’
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Can we trust any of the NFL’s contenders to go on a Super Bowl run?
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Patriots playoff picture: How New England is sitting pretty in 2021 wild-card standings.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising. 15th [+1]
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2021 NFL MVP watch: Breaking down a wide-open race as Tom Brady has slight edge heading into Week 11.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl. No Pats.
- Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Why Jets are NFL’s worst team.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Jets’ new starter Joe Flacco reveals he’s unvaccinated against COVID.
- Mike Jones (USA Today) NFL to intensify COVID-19 protocols around Thanksgiving.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 picks. Patriots 27-19.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Patriots vs. Falcons odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL ‘Thursday Night Football.’
VIEW FROM ATLANTA
- Adrian Ikic (TheFalcoholic) Falcons vs. Patriots: A look at the series history. A rivalry which has been one sided since 2001.
- D. Orlando Ledbetter (AJC.com) The Falcons opposition: An insider look at Bill Belichick.
- Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons) What Dean Pees knows about Bill Belichick’s teams: ‘They can change overnight.’
- Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons) What Arthur Smith, Dave Ragone said about Falcons vs. man coverage.
- Dave Choate (TheFalcoholic) This week’s big question: How resilient are the Falcons? Atlanta’s going to need to show some toughness and bounce back in a big way against a tough opponent.
- D. Orlando Ledbetter (AJC.com) How will Falcons rebound from adversity?
- Matt Urben (FalconsWire) Falcons Week 11 injury report: 3 players ruled out for Thursday night: TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and LB Daren Bates (groin).
- D. Orlando Ledbetter (AJC.com) Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson will be game-time decision.
- Matt Urben (FalconsWire) Falcons to wear throwback uniforms vs. Patriots on TNF.
- Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons) ‘He’s changed a lot of systems:’ How Matt Ryan has subtly reinvented himself throughout his career.
Loading comments...