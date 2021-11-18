Patriots vs. Falcons inactives: Jonnu Smith returns, Cordarrelle Patterson out for Atlanta

Gearing up on a short week for a Thursday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots saw some positive news on this week’s injury report. After missing last week’s contest against Cleveland, both running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and practiced this week, setting the stage for their Week 11 return.

Meanwhile, New England also activated veteran pass rusher Chase Winovich from the injured reserve. Winovich has not played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. In a concurring move, the Patriots did lose pass rusher Josh Uche, who was placed on the IR with an ankle injury.

As the Patriots and Falcons are now set to kickoff NFL’s Week 11, here is who else is in, and out for both squads.

Patriots inactives

G Yasir Durant RB J.J. Taylor TE Devin Asiasi QB Jarrett Stidham DE Ronnie Perkins

All 13 players designated as questionable on New England’s Wednesday practice report will suit up Thursday night.

There are not many major surprises for the Patriots, as the return of Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and Damien Harris (concussion) bump Devin Asiasi and J.J. Taylor — who were both active last week — back to the healthy inactive last.

Brian Hoyer will also continue to handle backup quarterback duties.

Falcons inactives

WR Christian Blake CB Kendall Sheffield FS Jaylinn Hawkins DT John Cominsky DT Marlon Davidson DT Tyler Davison RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Avoiding Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) is a major win for the Patriots this week. Bill Belichick was very complimentary of the versatile Patterson throughout the week, calling him capable of “pretty much anything on the field.” The former Patriot currently leads Atlanta in rushing yards and touchdowns, while ranking second behind rookie Kyle Pitts in receiving yards.