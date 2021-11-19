New England Patriots links 11/19/21 - Patriots stuff Falcons, stick a fork in them

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Falcons. Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons; Patriots earn 30th shutout and 13th of the Bill Belichick era; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Falcons stats.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Falcons.
- Mike Dussault picks 4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over the Falcons. 1. Harris, Stevenson provide offensive spark.
- Erik Scalavino’s Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case.
- Post Game Pressers: Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon - J.C. Jackson - Damien Harris - Devin McCourty - Kyle Van Noy - Nelson Agholor - David Andrews.
- What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons. (1.31 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian writes the Patriots have evolved into a team no one wants to face.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots blank Falcons 25-0 for fifth straight victory.
- Evan Lazar tells us ten things we learned from the Pats’ dominant win in Atlanta. 1. The Patriots’ Front Seven is “a bunch of a-holes…”
- Zack Cox gives us seven takeaways from the win. 1. The Patriots are one of the best teams in the AFC.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) 5 Thoughts on the Patriots win over the Falcons. 1) It’s hard to not start feeling a little excited about New England’s defense, which picked up right where it left off against the Browns.
- Ryan Hannable shares 10 quick thoughts from Pats’ 5th straight win. 5. When it came to the offensive line, the Patriots did close to the same thing as last week against the Browns.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots streak a win in Atlanta!
- Alex Barth lays out the many ways the Patriots defense dominated the Falcons.
- Bob George (PatsFans) Patriot defense continues dominance with shutout of Falcons.
- Andrew Callahan recaps how Matt Judon and the defense hit Falcons QBs a dozen times Thursday night, raced a late interception back for a touchdown, and more.
- Justin Leger gives us his Patriots takeaways: Defense dominates in shutout win vs. Falcons.
- Zack Cox offers four thoughts on Mac Jones’ performance in last night’s win: Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, one TD and one INT.
- Jake Levin takes a look at Mac Jones’ performance from Thursday night.
- Michael Hurley notes Mac Jones says he will spend his first free NFL weekend watching film.
- Jenna Ciccotelli points out Nelson Agholor was about as wide open as you can get on his Patriots touchdown. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Mac Jones’ pass had 10.5 yards of separation
- Justin Leger notes Matthew Judon set an impressive career-high for sacks in a season (10.5) last night.
- Dakota Randall hears Matt Judon with a perfect summation of the identity of the Pats defense: “We a nasty group.”
- Darren Hartwell looks at the playoff picture: Patriots in great position after Week 11 win.
- CBS Boston reports Trent Brown brought 90 kids from his Georgia high school to Thursday’s Patriots-Falcons game. /Cool!
- Dakota Randall notes Kyle Van Noy fires back at heckling Falcons fan during postgame interview, “I’d be mad too.”
- Patrick McAvoy notes Twitter mocks Falcons after that disastrous end to a drive last night, involving an illegal formation on a FG attempt and ending with no score.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from the Thursday night win.
- Matt Dolloff picks his Patriots-Falcons ups & downs: Defense carries the load in Atlanta.
- Andy Hart gives his Pats-Falcons thumbs up, thumbs down: Mac Jones keeps winning.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Diante Lee (PFF) NFL Week 11 Game Recap: New England Patriots 25, Atlanta Falcons 0. Damian Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson split New England’s backfield workload, as both ran for over 50 yards and punished the Falcons defense between the tackles.
- NFL Game Center (NFL.com) Patriots at Falcons: Drives, stats, highlights.
- Tyler Sullivan & Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Patriots beat up Matt Ryan, blank Atlanta for fifth consecutive win.
- Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) Week 11: What we learned from Patriots’ win over Falcons on Thursday night. 1. Mac Jones took another positive step.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Improving and impressive Patriots win fifth in a row, shutting out the Falcons.
- Paul Newberry (AP) Swaggering Pats stifle Falcons 25-0 for 5th straight victory.
- Curtis Crabtree (ProFootballTalk) Thursday Night Football: Patriots defense leads way in 25-0 shutout of Falcons.
- Brianna Williams (ESPN) NFL world reacts as Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks all throw interceptions in Falcons’ shutout loss to Patriots.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick pleased with defense holding Kyle Pitts to 3 catches, 29 yards.
- Curtis Crabtree (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson: Patriots defense “one of the best” in league after shutout of Falcons
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots’ fifth win in a row.
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Walkthrough: The devil and Mac Jones.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Week 11 Mailbag: Dak Prescott’s Super Bowl chances, Mac Jones’ Rookie year so far, and more.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL memo reiterates emphasis on discouraging ‘acts of taunting or disrespect’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL will review report of fake Antonio Brown vaccination card.
VIEW FROM ATLANTA
- Dave Choate (TheFalcoholic) Falcons-Patriots recap: If you hit rock bottom, Atlanta has a drill.
- Matt Urben (FalconsWire) Falcons’ offense sputters in 25-0 loss to Patriots.
- David J. Walker (TheFalcoholic) Falcons 0, Patriots 25: Atlanta’s offense stumbles to an ugly loss. The Falcons defense played well. It’s too bad the offense couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
- Dave Choate (TheFalcoholic) The Falcons make history again in predictably hilarious and sad fashion.
- Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons) Takeaways: ‘It’s been a tough five days’: Falcons offense struggles against Patriots
- Scott Bair (AtlantaFalcons) Attrition starting to wear on Falcons roster, especially vs. Patriots.
- Matt Urben (FalconsWire) Falcons HC Arthur Smith on loss to Pats: ‘We will get it fixed’
- Deen Worley (FalconsWire) Falcons Twitter reacts to 25-0 loss to Patriots in Week 11.
Loading comments...