New England Patriots links 11/20/21 - Bonus Weekend Victory Edition

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about how it’s all starting to click for the Patriots defense.
- Angelique Fiske highlights the Patriots reflecting on their dominant defensive performance against Atlanta.
- Angelique Fiske reports Kyle and Marissa Van Noy were featured in the ‘Wall Street Journal’ for their work flipping houses.
- Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick plus video.
- Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback. (20 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1. (22 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: Patriots’ pass rush dominates against Falcons.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots film review: Bill Belichick’s defense is Super Bowl-caliber for two reasons.
- Zack Cox analyzes the Patriots snap count: Fullback-powered run game had clear focus.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week eleven snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Pats-Falcons thoughts: Two things stood out right off the bat. For one: The Patriots have a much better coaching operation than the Falcons. So all of the Bill Belichick-Arthur Smith debates can be put to bed. They’re over. Bill is better. We now know this. Secondly, the physicality in this game was almost completely driven by the Patriots. In a dead-ass stadium on a short week, the Patriots provided all of the energy in this one.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 11: Patriots-Falcons. This is one where you take the W, be grateful the Patriots get the extra days to prepare for Tennessee, and don’t sweat the details.
- Mike Reiss writes New England has won five straight after a 2-4 start, becoming a calloused group that will be tough to knock out in the AFC playoff race.
- Tom E. Curran writes the Patriots won’t go away, and it drives people bananas.
- Dakota Randall warns the real test for the Patriots is coming over the next four weeks: We’ll learn just how good they are.
- Mark Daniels says it’s not crazy to consider the Patriots to be Super Bowl LVI contenders. No team in the AFC is perfect, and New England is getting better by the week
- Chad Finn’s Unconventional Review: This defense is as scary as ever, and there was never a doubt the Patriots would beat the Falcons.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots’ lessons-learned from Week eleven. Lesson Two: Nick. Is. GOOD.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Are you prepared to doubt the Patriots defense?
- Patrick McAvoy points out the Pats defense snagging four INTs was something no team has done since 2000.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 11 report card: Van Noy, defense shine in 25-0 win over Atlanta.
- Phil Perry issues his Patriots report card: Pats’ ‘scary’ defense jumps all over Falcons.
- Jerry Thornton is highly amused the Patriots have the world asking if it’s Mac Jones or ‘the System.’
- Andy Hart talks about Trent Brown back full-time at RT and wonders how that will affect the rest of the line.
- Steve Hewitt relays Bill Belichick on Kyle Dugger’s development with the Patriots: ‘He soaks it all in’; The second-year safety helped shut down Falcons star Kyle Pitts.
- Alex Barth points out the key to Kyle Van Noy’s turnaround after a somewhat rough start to the season could be as simple as him getting healthy.
- CBS Boston notes Kyle Van Noy was amused the NFL drug tested him after his monster game vs. the Falcons.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: How Cam Newton’s return was emblematic of the Panthers’ culture; Plus, previewing Week 11’s best games and top story line.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notebook: Jets botching QB situation (again), plus Jon Gruden suing the NFL and Week 11 picks
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Week 11 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPress Coverage) NFL 2021: Five key statistics for Week 11.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Patriots shut out Atlanta Falcons for fifth consecutive win.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) 3 Falcons quarterbacks throw 4th-quarter interceptions in loss to Patriots.
- Jimmy Golen (AP) Patriots back in playoff hunt, primed for another run.
- Josh Dubow and Barry Wilner (AP) Patriots rank among the best fourth-quarter teams in football.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick touts the chemistry of the 2021 Patriots.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Mac Jones becomes only the third rookie QB in NFL history to pull off this rare feat.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Week 11 NFL practice squad power rankings. No Pats.
- Ian O’Connor (NY Post) Meet the longtime scout who begged Giants to draft Tom Brady.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL sends memo and video to teams reiterating taunting, “posturing” ban. ‘NFL won’t back down when it comes to its instance that players back away from their own human emotions during the game.’
- Mike Jones (USA Today) No more excuses: NFL teams have extensive list of minority coach, GM candidates to consider.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Week 11 NFL picks: Dallas Cowboys or Kansas City Chiefs in battle of first-place teams?
