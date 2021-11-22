Mac Attack: Mac Jones delivers another solid performance against the Falcons

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones made a little history on Thursday night.

On an evening with a lunar eclipse and where the “28-3” jokes were flying, Jones and the Patriots topped the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 25-0. The New England defense was again dominant, intercepting three different quarterbacks in the win.

Yet Jones made some history of his own, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to complete at least 80 percent of his passes in back-to-back games. Jones finished the night completing 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It was an outing where Jones took what the Falcons offense gave him, and executed the game plan. Still, there is much to study, so in this video we will dive into 13 of his plays. We will break down the touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, his interception, two of the three sacks the Falcons had on the night, and a whole lot more.