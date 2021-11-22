 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 11/22/21 - Pats win sitting down: Top AFC East standings

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Chiefs’ defense helped turn the season around; More from Week 11; Plus, Kliff Kingsbury’s resilient Cardinals; Ron Rivera’s homecoming; and the Colts, Eagles and 49ers are rolling.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 11: The best RB playing in the NFL put on an old-school show; 10 things to love about wild Sunday. 2. The Patriots had a wonderful day, sitting on their couches.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Week 11 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks.
  • Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 11: Chaos continues as top teams tumble.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 11: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Eagles on a run that could carry them to postseason, plus Browns and Bills have issues.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture: Week 11 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason.
  • Melissa Jacobs (The Guardian) Some things never change: Bill Belichick is primed to feast on a chaotic AFC.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 grades: Colts get an ‘A+’ for upset win over Bills, Titans get a ‘D-’ for shocking loss to Texans.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 11. Loser: Everybody else in the AFC. “But there is one AFC team that seems to be hitting its stride—and unfortunately for everybody else, it is the team that has made back-to-back Super Bowls: the Kansas City Chiefs.” /[cough] Patriots [cough].
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers: Week 11.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) Colts rout Bills to extend win streak, plant themselves firmly in wild AFC playoff race.
  • Sal Maiorana (Democrat and Chronicle) Bills blown out in disastrous 41-15 home loss to Colts.
  • Mario Pilato (PFF) Week 11 NFL injury recap & analysis.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Daniel Wallach (Conduct Detrimental) NFL can’t transfer Gruden lawsuit to Federal Court due to corporate status.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Congressional committee contends NFL has “no valid basis” to withhold WFT documents.

