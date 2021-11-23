 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 11/23/21 - Safeties off: Physical play of Phillips, Dugger fires up the D

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Kyle on Kyle crime
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jeff Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 12: Free-for-all in the AFC; Jalen Hurts rising
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: This is the best Cam Newton has looked since probably early 2018; Plus, Kirk Cousins’s trust in his receivers, Trevor Lawrence’s growing pains, two Broncos extensions and Baker Mayfield on boos.
  • Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) The gaudy Bills need to toughen up pronto because winter is coming — and so are the Patriots.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 11.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Week 11 stars: Jonathan Taylor enters MVP race; Justin Herbert exorcises Chargers demons. No Pats. /lolz.
  • Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) Scouting Notebook: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class. 3. Mac Jones: Two of the five scouts polled actually ranked Jones as the QB2 in a re-draft. Situation matters, we all know that, and Jones landed in the perfect situation for his skillset as a smart, accurate, composed passer who isn’t asked to do a lot outside the pocket. Jones is talented, but he’s also in the best situation. When re-drafting, that comes into factor of course, but his play so far has been the best of all the rookie quarterbacks.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) How Did the Buffalo Bills go from the top of the AFC to the fringe of the playoff picture?
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) How Jim Mora’s iconic “playoffs” rant lives on, 20 years later.

EXTRACURRICULAR

