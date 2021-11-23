The NFL has finally set the date for the New England Patriots’ Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. As was announced by the league, the game has been scheduled to be kicked off on Saturday, December 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

New England and Indianapolis will both be entering the game coming off their bye weeks, with potential playoff positioning on the line. The Patriots own a 7-4 record as the No. 3 seed in the AFC; the Colts are 6-5 and on the bubble as the current No. 9 seed.

The game will be the first meeting between the two long-time rivals since 2018. Back then, New England and Indianapolis also met in prime time: the Patriots hosted the Colts at Gillette Stadium, beating them with a final score of 38-24.

With this year’s game between the two clubs now set, the rest of New England’s regular season schedule looks as follows:

Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans: 11/28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 13 at Buffalo Bills: 12/6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14: Bye

Week 15 at Indianapolis Colts: 12/18, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills: 12/26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1/2, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 at Miami Dolphins: 1/9, 1:00 p.m. ET

The game against Indianapolis will be the Patriots’ fourth and final prime time contest this regular season.