New England Patriots links 11/24/21 - Pats defense all the rage but offense looking up

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.
- Paul Perillo talks about the Patriots Week 15 game at Indianapolis being switched to Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8:20 p.m.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise.
- Angelique Fiske reports Matthew Judon upset the internet with with his hate on macaroni and cheese.
- Press Conferences: Devin McCourty - Kyle Dugger - Christian Barmore - Matthew Judon - Dont’a Hightower - Jonnu Smith.
- Press Pass: Players discuss their Thanksgiving favorites. (1 min. video)
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the Atlanta Falcons. (5.48 min. video)
- Patriots host 28th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 11/23: Falcons takeaways, Titans preview, New England atop AFC East. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan says the Patriots must solve their Mike Vrabel problem this Sunday.
- Zack Cox points out how the Patriots offense has been one of the NFL’s best during the team’s win streak.
- Andy Hart talks about the Patriots defense becoming elite, no matter how you measure.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) Patriots playoff outlook: AFC’s top seed in play.
- Evan Lazar examines how safety Kyle Dugger is developing into a complete player in the Pats secondary.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Jonnu’s jump start? Smith “ready” for Patriots-Titans matchup.
- Andrew Callahan wonders if Jonnu Smith’s long-awaited breakout could come at his old team’s expense
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Christian Barmore enjoying his time playing for the Patriots.
- Andy Hart tells us why ‘goofy’ rookie Christian Barmore is ‘one of a kind’.
- Ryan Hannable highlights offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on Michael Onwenu being the odd-man out.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) McGrone, Bledsoe activated from NFI, Waitman to practice squad - What it means for New England.
- John Anderson writes Mike Vrabel is doing his best Bill Belichick impersonation this season.
- Dakota Randall notes the Titans waived Adrian Peterson, signed Golden Tate ahead of Patriots game.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Week 11 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
- Dakota Randall notes that according to Football Outsiders, a Patriots-Buccaneers showdown currently is the most probable Super Bowl LVI matchup.
- Marcus Kwesi O’Mard says Pats fans will never forget New England’s most-memorable Thanksgiving game.
- Hayden Bird picks nine things we learned from Episode 2 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena.’
- Ryan Hannable notes Ty Law tells a story of players changing the game plan ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI.
- Alex Reimer relays Tom Brady addressing Tom Jackson’s claim from 2003 that the Patriots hated Belichick.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Pats push for the playoffs and take an early look ahead to the Tennessee Titans. (36 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Patriots victory & Titans preview. (49 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) What Bill Belichick is doing in 2021 is nearly as impressive as Tom Brady’s ‘20.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football: Jonathan Taylor for MVP? Defense has Chiefs back on top, problems in Buffalo; More from Week 11.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Patriots-Colts, Raiders-Browns get Saturday NFL flex treatment, Broncos-Chiefs moved to prime time.
- Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Thanksgiving mailbag: NFL D-League? Has Pete Carroll lost the Seahawks? Plus. biopics & Southwest flights with Kurt Warner.
- Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN) NFL QB rankings 2021: How all 32 teams’ QBs stack up and weekly big takeaways.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 rookie power rankings. No. 3 Mac Jones, No. 14 Christian Barmore.
- Scott Pioli (NFL.com) Why Rodney Harrison deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. /Preach!
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Thanksgiving Day games: Schedule guide, picks, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 odds, picks. Patriots win 23-16.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) J.J. Watt will cover the funeral expenses of those killed during Waukesha Christmas parade.
- Curtis Crabtree (ProFootballTalk) Report: Settlement coming in St. Louis lawsuit against Rams, NFL.
