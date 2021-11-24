David Andrews and Joe Cardona are among the NFL’s best players at their positions, and the current Pro Bowl fan vote reflects this. As the league announced on Wednesday morning, the two are the leading vote-getters at center and long snapper, respectively.

Andrews has garnered 39,504 votes so far. Cardona has received 34,033.

Their lead over the top performers from the NFC is substantial. Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz stands at 30,955 votes, with long snapper Cameron Cheeseman of the Washington Football Team having gotten 27,778 by 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Andrews, 29, has started all 11 of the New England Patriots’ games so far this season. He also has been on the field for every one of the team’s 729 offensive snaps. The team captain, who was re-signed by the team earlier this year after a short trip to unrestricted free agency, has conceded only 11 combined quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Like Andrews, Cardona, 29, is also in his seventh season with the organization. The former fifth-round draft pick via the Naval Academy has appeared in all 11 games as well, and has had no significant miscues on his 94 snaps.

Andrews and Cardona are not the only Patriots near the top of the list of vote-getters so far in the Pro Bowl process.

J.C. Jackson ranks second at his position and first among all AFC cornerbacks. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and kicker Nick Folk are also second in the AFC at their respective spots.

In total, only the Cowboys’ players have received more cumulative votes than New England’s.

While Judon and Folk have been voted to the Pro Bowl before, Andrews, Cardona and Jackson have not received an invite to the NFL all-star game. To change this, they will need to get the support of fans, players and coaches; the votes from each tier count one-third toward deciding the 88 Pro Bowlers.

Fan voting continues through December 16. Players and coaches will cast their ballots on December 17.