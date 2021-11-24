Patriots vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: Damien Harris, Hunter Henry, Christian Barmore among the limited

The New England Patriots practiced with a full 53-man roster on Wednesday as the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans near.

Eleven would be listed as limited, including new additions in running back Damien Harris, tight end Hunter Henry and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

no players listed

Titans

RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion)

WR A.J. Brown (chest)

G Nate Davis (concussion)

DT Naquan Jones (illness)

DT Teair Tart (ankle)

LB Harold Landry (hamstring)

LB Ola Adeniyi (hamstring)

LB Rashaan Evans (ankle)

LB David Long (hamstring)

The lone absence for the Patriots surfaced on the practice squad, with outside linebacker Tashawn Bower departing for the Minnesota Vikings. But the Titans practiced without nine members of an active roster that does not currently include running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Bud Dupree as well as backup quarterback Logan Woodside, who has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (neck)

TE Hunter Henry (neck)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Titans

RB D’Onta Foreman (tricep)

G Rodger Saffold (back)

LB Jayon Brown (quad)

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (chest)

CB Greg Mabin (ankle)

Harris returns to New England’s side of the injury report with a neck issue after returning from concussion protocol to rush for 56 yards on 10 carries last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Henry and Barmore also checked in as partial participants on Wednesday due to neck and knee ailments, respectively. The veteran tight end has caught seven touchdowns since the calendar turned to October, while the rookie defensive lineman has been credited with six quarterback hits this season.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Titans

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion)

No Patriots would be listed as full participants on Wednesday, but Swaim graduated to that capacity for the Titans. The seventh-year tight end had been ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s matchup with the Houston Texans due to a concussion.