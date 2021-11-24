Vikings reportedly signing outside linebacker Tashawn Bower off Patriots’ practice squad

Tashawn Bower has agreed to depart from the New England Patriots’ practice squad for a place on the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

It marks a reunion for the outside linebacker.

Bower, 26, entered the league with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound LSU product appeared in seven games to record seven tackles and his first career sack during his stay. He was waived from the non-football injury list after suffering a torn Achilles before joining New England’s practice squad midway through the 2019 season.

Both as a standard elevation and member of the active roster, Bower would see action in nine games for the Patriots. Three starts were logged over that span, as well as 14 tackles, one batted pass and his second career sack earlier in November against former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

Bower played 32 snaps along the defensive edges this fall while twice serving as an elevation.

His exit leaves the Patriots, who signed punter Corliss Waitman on Tuesday, with three openings on the practice squad.