Patriots reportedly host recent Lions kicker Ryan Santoso for workout

The New England Patriots hosted kicker Ryan Santoso for a workout on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Santoso, 26, entered the league with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was waived by the organization last week after rookie kicker Riley Patterson was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Minnesota product has also made stops with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes.

Through seven NFL appearances, Santoso stands 4-of-5 on fields goals and 6-of-8 on extra points with a long of 35 yards. His 32 career kickoffs have netted 21 touchbacks.

Veteran New England kicker Nick Folk remains listed as limited in practice while managing a left knee injury, and undrafted arrival Quinn Nordin has resided on injured reserve with an abdomen issue since September.

The Patriots move forward with three vacancies on the practice squad after outside linebacker Tashawn Bower agreed to join the Vikings’ 53-man roster on Wednesday.