New England Patriots links 11/25/21 - Patriots finding their identity: Toughness

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian reports Mike Vrabel told the Herald he can definitely draw some parallels with the championship teams he played on during the early run with the Patriots.
  • Tom E. Curran makes a compelling case for the Patriots, while drawing an interesting parallel between this club and the 2001 squad that launched a dynasty.
  • Phil Perry says that with how they’ve built the roster, the Patriots have been intentional in their pursuit of toughness. Now they know their identity — and so do their opponents.
  • Steve Hewitt notes Mac Jones says he won’t be bothered by playing in cold weather.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) “Elite Eatz with Kyle Van Noy” featuring Davon Godchaux.
  • Hayden Bird relays Peter King sharing a ‘prescient’ prediction an NFL head coach made about the Patriots.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss this week’s game, Jonnu Smith’s chance of a break-out game against his former team, and some Thanksgiving thoughts. (51 min.)
  • Keith Pearson’s The Bet Box, Week 12: Thanksgiving begins that time when the NFL oozes out of its rigid schedule shell and starts invading other days of the week. Patriots win 24-17.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Cameron DaSilva (RamsWire) Rams, NFL and St. Louis reach $790M settlement in relocation lawsuit.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “Bad blood” from relocation litigation could prevent another NFL team from landing in St. Louis. /You spelled “Bad NFL” wrong.

