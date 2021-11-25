New England Patriots links 11/25/21 - Patriots finding their identity: Toughness

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Titans at Patriots. Scouting the matchups, series history, tale of the tape.
- How to watch/listen: Titans at Patriots.
- Patriots-Titans Wednesday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away.
- Angelique Fiske tells us how the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Mike Dussault reports Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists.
- Mike Dussault notes three standout Patriots have jumped out to an early lead in the 2022 Pro Bowl fan vote.
- Press Conferences: Adrian Phillips - Matthew Slater - Kyle Van Noy - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Hunter Henry - Kendrick Bourne - Lawrence Guy.
- One on One with Mac Jones. (6.21 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian reports Mike Vrabel told the Herald he can definitely draw some parallels with the championship teams he played on during the early run with the Patriots.
- Tom E. Curran makes a compelling case for the Patriots, while drawing an interesting parallel between this club and the 2001 squad that launched a dynasty.
- Phil Perry says that with how they’ve built the roster, the Patriots have been intentional in their pursuit of toughness. Now they know their identity — and so do their opponents.
- Steve Hewitt notes Mac Jones says he won’t be bothered by playing in cold weather.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) “Elite Eatz with Kyle Van Noy” featuring Davon Godchaux.
- Hayden Bird relays Peter King sharing a ‘prescient’ prediction an NFL head coach made about the Patriots.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss this week’s game, Jonnu Smith’s chance of a break-out game against his former team, and some Thanksgiving thoughts. (51 min.)
- Keith Pearson’s The Bet Box, Week 12: Thanksgiving begins that time when the NFL oozes out of its rigid schedule shell and starts invading other days of the week. Patriots win 24-17.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL Thanksgiving: What every team should be thankful for.
- Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) Six things to watch for during 2021 NFL Thanksgiving Day tripleheader.
- Jeff Eisenberg (Yahoo! Sports) Is it time to boot the Lions out of Thanksgiving slot? Here’s why TV execs say that’s not a good idea.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Please, football gods, let the Lions win a damn game.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mike Vrabel sees similarities between 2021 Patriots and 2001 Patriots.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl? It’s time to stop and imagine what now seems possible
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL disruptors in 2021. No Patriots.
- Michael Rothstein (ESPN) Mac and cheese a Thanksgiving side? A debate is happening in the NFL.
- Ryan Hockensmith (ESPN) The day John Madden met the turducken.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Week 12 picks. MDS picks Patriots 24-23; Florio picks Patriots 27-20.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 12 NFL game picks. Patriots win 23-14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Cameron DaSilva (RamsWire) Rams, NFL and St. Louis reach $790M settlement in relocation lawsuit.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “Bad blood” from relocation litigation could prevent another NFL team from landing in St. Louis. /You spelled “Bad NFL” wrong.
Loading comments...