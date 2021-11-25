Fantasy Football: Turkey day tips and treats

Just because it is the holiday season does not mean we can stop setting our fantasy lineups. In fact, the holiday season is the perfect time to ignore everything else you have to do and solely focus on your fantasy lineups. We have championships to win here people.

So, before you stuff your face with food while getting the pleasure opportunity to watch the Detroit Lions and then falling asleep for the first half of the Cowboys game, make sure to get your lineups in check for the day.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving however, let’s power-rank the 10 most popular dishes.

Stuffing: Elite food. I ask myself every year why we only eat this wonderful creation for once every year and still don't have an answer. Mac N’ Cheese: The great debate of the week — do not tell Matthew Judon how highly this is ranked. While I can agree with Judon that this delightful dish may not be a traditional Thanksgiving staple, macaroni and cheese is still one of the best foods in existence. Pies: Unlike Mac Jones, I am very much a pie guy. Apple, pumpkin, even get fancy with a Boston Cream. Pie needs to be an option for a true Thanksgiving meal. We have to look forward too something after the main feast besides the Cowboys. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes seasoned with brown sugar and butter… *chefs kiss*. A great addition to any table and are far better than the overrated mashed potatoes. Gravy: The main topping of Thanksgiving, gravy is not a need but a necessity. Pour it on your potatoes. Pour it on your turkey. Heck, pour it right in your mouth. According to me, everything improves with a little gravy added on top. Turkey: Speaking of turkey, the main course of Thanksgiving receives a lot of unnecessary hate. Turkey may not be the best food on your plate, but it is hard to imagine your plate without it and frankly it is good. Get the ham off your plate for the day and stick to the staples here. Rolls: Rolls are like the reliable FLEX option in your fantasy football lineup. Without them, something just feels off and the performance slightly declines. They certainly don’t steal the show, but they are there when you need them and help clean up your mess — seriously, experienced Thanksgiving eaters use their rolls wisely to soap up all the leftover scraps. Green Bean Casserole: It’s just very eh. It’s there, we’ll eat some of it, but its certainly not what we are looking forward too. Mashed Potatoes: The haters are sick! Just overrated and inferior to their cousin the sweet potato. Cranberry sauce: The canned versus homemade cranberry sauce debate rolls on. My answer is neither. I’m ready to give the sauce another try this year, but the expectations remain low.

Now, for some real Thanksgiving day treats.

Chicago Bears: Start David Montgomery, Cut Khalil Herbert

Since returning from his knee injury, Montgomery has returned to his workhorse status in Chicago’s backfield. He played 95 percent of Chicago’s offensive snaps last week — the highest out of any running back in the league. In a prime matchup against Detroit, Montgomery could easily be near the top of the running back leaderboard. As for Herbert, he remains a stash play at best, but holds next to no value as long as Montgomery is healthy.

Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift debate

Swift has been one of the few bright spots for the Lions this season, as the former Bulldog has posted back-to-back games with 130+ rushing yards. The question is if can he hold up under his current workload, as he has already pilled up 205 touches on the year. Entering this season, his career high was 220, which he posted with Georgia in 2019. Jamaal Williams’ return could also muddy the situation if Detroit tries to take some of the pressure off of their 22-year old back. He is still a must start going forward, but don’t be surprised if his volume slightly decreases.

Also, a quick shoutout to Calvin Johnson. Thanksgiving is just not the same without watching you feast on your poor opponents.

Dallas Cowboys: Gallop with Gallup

It’s been a slow first two games back for Gallup, as the receiver has recorded just 86 yards on eight receptions. However, Gallup is close to breaking out, especially with Amari Cooper (COVID-19) out and with CeeDee Lamb (concussion) questionable. Last week against Kansas City, Gallup saw two end zone targets, failing to corral either — making him 0-5 on targets inside the 5-yard line this season. Also last week, Gallup could not haul in any deep passes from Dak Prescott, despite seeing three targets of 20-plus air yards. The big plays and touchdowns are coming, and there’s no better day to start than Thanksgiving.

Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs’ decline

Since returning from injury in Week 4, Jacobs has been the green bean casserole — very eh. He hasn’t finished higher than RB15 since his return, but has scored under 10 PPR points just once.

One of the issues is the Raiders offense has taken a turn for the worse since the Henry Ruggs incident several weeks ago. Las Vegas has scored just 43 combined points over the last three weeks. Jacobs still dominates rushing snaps, but when the Raiders are down, Kenyan Drake is called upon for work through the air. With Dallas and Kansas City on the upcoming schedule, the Raiders might be down more than they are up. In conclusion, Jacobs is best left sidelined whenever the Raiders are likely to fall behind, while a strong play in games they are favored.

Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox returns

Dawson Knox returned from a hand injury last week and caught just one pass for 17 yards. This week, he was back to his old self, hauling in six passes for 80 yards. Knox played a total of 55-out-of-56 snaps, while running a route on 40-of-42 passing plays. He also led the team in 10 targets. Knox is a strong TE1 going forward, especially if he starts finding the end zone.

New Orleans Saints: Don’t doze on Deonte

The Saints need help on offense and Deonte Harris can provide that. While he was held to just two catches for 11 yards last week — his lowest mark since Week 2 — he continues to see more playing time and be targeted at a high rate. Harris is third in target rate per route run since Week 8, while his 42 percent snap share last week was his highest since Week 4. The Saints need more offensive playmakers, especially this week against Buffalo, and the speedy Harris can provide just that.

Happy Thanksgiving to all! Leave a comment below or reach out on Twitter @iambrianhines if you have any questions about your fantasy team!