Patriots vs. Titans Thursday injury report: Trent Brown, Christian Barmore sidelined for New England

The New England Patriots were without two members of the active roster as preparations for the Tennessee Titans continued on Thanksgiving.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Christian Barmore did not practice due to calf and knee issues, respectively. Both had opened the week as limited participants.

Here’s the updated injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (calf)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

Titans

RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion)

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion)

WR A.J. Brown (chest)

G Nate Davis (concussion)

DT Teair Tart (ankle)

LB Ola Adeniyi (hamstring)

LB Rashaan Evans (ankle)

LB David Long (hamstring)

New England’s starting right tackle played 97 percent of the snaps last Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons in his second game back from injured reserve. On the other side of the ball, Barmore has recorded six quarterback hits, a pair of tackles for loss and a half-sack thus far into his rookie fall. Tennessee did not practice on Thursday, but eight members of the current Titans roster projected as non-participants, including a reigning Pro Bowl wide receiver in Brown. He had missed Wednesday’s session due to a chest injury.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (neck)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee)

TE Hunter Henry (neck)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Titans

RB D’Onta Foreman (tricep)

G Rodger Saffold (back)

DT Naquan Jones (illness)

LB Harold Landry (hamstring)

LB Jayon Brown (quad)

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (chest)

CB Greg Mabin (ankle)

Ten Patriots participated in a partial capacity on Thursday. Stevenson would be among them. The rookie running back was added to the injury report with a knee ailment. Since the calendar turned to November, Stevenson has accumulated 231 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the Titans’ side of the AFC encounter, Jones and Landry along the defensive front were estimated as limited after being sidelined on Wednesday.