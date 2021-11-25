Original story 11/25/2021: Patriots sign defensive tackle Niles Scott to fill one of their open practice squad spots

The NFL transaction wire has confirmed a report from earlier on Thursday. The New England Patriots have indeed signed defensive tackle Niles Scott to their practice squad.

With the move two spots remain open on the team’s developmental roster.

The New England Patriots headed into Thanksgiving with three open spots on their 16-player practice squad. One of them was filled by the team on Thursday: as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have signed free agent defensive tackle Niles Scott.

Scott, 26, originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Frostburg State. The 6-foot-1, 320-pounder began his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, but did not see his first game action until joining the Cincinnati Bengals later during his rookie campaign.

Scott appeared in six games as a Bengal, playing 46 snaps as a reserve option on defense and another in the kicking game. He registered four tackles.

After missing the 2019 season on injured reserve, Scott had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills. He later joined the Las Vegas Raiders and, most recently, the Tennessee Titans: he spent three weeks on the team’s practice squad earlier this month.

Even with Scott now added, the Patriots still have two open spots on their practice squad. They might decide to use one of them on kicker Ryan Santoso, who was in town for a workout earlier this week.

The Patriots will host Scott’s former team, the Titans, on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.