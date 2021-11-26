New England Patriots links 11/26/21 - Week 12 Patriots-Titans: Previews, game plans, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Titans Thursday Injury Report.
- Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans.
- What they’re saying: Tennessee Titans.
- Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: The Pats already have the answers to take down the Titans.
- Murph [or rather, Morph’] (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots victory over the Titans. 1. Get up quick, get up big.
- Thomas Baslios and Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Patriots vs. Titans preview: 5 keys to victory and a score prediction. 1. Make someone other than A.J. Brown beat you (assuming he plays.)
- Karen Guregian suggests with the Titans backed by a highly rated run defense, Mike Vrabel will no doubt try and force Jones to throw the football to beat him.
- Nick O’Malley gives us his Patriots-Titans anti analysis: Julian Edelman is still afraid of Bill Belichick’s ire.
- Alex Barth sees the Patriots getting healthier, Titans missing 10 players at Wednesday practice.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots-Titans Injury Report: Stevenson, Brown, Barmore and More.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) Patriots playoff outlook: AFC’s top seed in play.
- Karen Guregian and Andrew Callahan debate: What is the Pats’ biggest playoff weakness?
- Zack Cox picks out seven things the Patriots have to be thankful for on Thanksgiving 2021. 1. An answer at QB.
- Jerry Thornton highlights some incredible Patriots numbers that give something else to be thankful for.
- Katie Feehan (Last WordOnSports) Why it is too early to get excited about the New England Patriots.
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Super Bowl date vs. Tom Brady a realistic possibility? Plus: Mike Onwenu has become an impact reserve.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick is a big reason why Christian Barmore is loving life with the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots sign DT Niles Scott to practice squad.
- Jenna Ciccotelli notes Tre’Davious White’s injury worth watching ahead of Bills-Patriots games.
- Jerry Thornton says Tom Brady’s ‘Man in the Arena: Episode 2’ does justice to one of the best football stories ever told, the 2003 Patriots.
- Ryan Hannable relays Rodney Harrison responding to not being semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia explain the Patriots’ rigorous entry-level coaching role.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) New England hosts the Tennessee Titans: Predictions!
- Jerry Trotta (Musket Fire) Patriots vs Titans odds and prediction for NFL Week 12 game.
- Michael Hurley offers some retaliation for all of the needless food fights taking place on Thanksgiving week, and makes his Week 12 picks. Patriots win a close one.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Five things we learned from the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Sideline spat in Raiders-Cowboys leads to two ejections and a ref with bloodied chin.
- Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN) Buffalo Bills get neccesary, but potentially costly, win to keep pace in AFC. Josh Allen threw two interceptions and CB Tre’Davious White left the game with a knee injury.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, bracket after Thanksgiving games, plus Week 12 outlook.
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) NFL All-Underrated Team 2021: 24-player roster of vets, rookies, draft steal, free-agency finds.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 picks, odds: Patriots destroy Titans 35-10.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Week 12 NFL picks.
- Get Up (ESPN) Will the Patriots keep their winning streak alive vs. the Titans? 3 of 4 say no.(1.40 min. video)
VIEW FROM TENNESSEE
- Mike Moratis (TitansWire) Titans vs. Patriots: 7 things to know about Week 12 game.
- Justin Melo (MusicCityMiracles) Report: Titans promote RB Dontrell Hilliard to active roster.
- Ben Arthur (Tennessean) Can rookie Dez Fitzpatrick step up for Tennessee Titans amid wide receiver injuries?
- Ben Arthur (Tennessean) Five names to watch for Titans’ offense if A.J. Brown is sidelined with Marcus Johnson.
- Jim Wyatt (TennesseeTitans) Behind Enemy Lines: A quick look at the New England Patriots.
- Ryan Sikes (TitansWire) What Titans are saying about Patriots ahead of Week 12 matchup.
- Jim Wyatt (TennesseeTitans) Quick hits on the Titans on Thanksgiving Day.
- Mike Moratis (TitansWire) Golden Tate makes Titans practice debut.
- Justin Melo (MusicCityMiracles) Titans release RB Adrian Peterson, add WR Golden Tate to practice squad and 10 other moves.
- Jimmy Morris (MusicCityMiracles) Let’s talk about Ryan Tannehill.
