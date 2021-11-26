 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 11/26/21 - Week 12 Patriots-Titans: Previews, game plans, keys to victory

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots Practice
Mac Jones at practice
Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

VIEW FROM TENNESSEE

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...