Patriots vs. Titans Friday injury report: 10 questionable for New England, A.J. Brown out for Tennessee

The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans with a list of 10 questionable that includes offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Both returned to practice on Friday after not participating in Thanksgiving’s session due to calf and knee issues, respectively. But a Tennessee team with 17 players on injured reserve, headlined by reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown and additional focal points.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC showdown at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

no players listed

Titans

RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion)

WR A.J. Brown (chest)

G Nate Davis (concussion)

DT Teair Tart (ankle)

LB Rashaan Evans (ankle)

LB David Long (hamstring)

Tennessee’s 2020 Pro Bowl wideout remained sidelined throughout the week with a chest injury, and he will now miss his second game of a season that’s spanned 46 catches, 615 yards and three touchdowns. McNichols at running back, Davis at guard, Tart at defensive tackle and Evans and Long at linebacker have also have been ruled out for the top-seeded, injury-depleted Titans.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (neck)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee)

TE Hunter Henry (neck)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Titans

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion)

LB Jayon Brown (quad)

CB Greg Mabin (ankle)

CB Elijah Molden (groin)

Starting right guard Shaq Mason and veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy will go without game statuses for the Patriots after recently being listed as limited and questionable due to abdomen and groin injuries. New England’s 10 questionable all practiced in a partial capacity on Friday, including the pair of Thursday absences along the offensive and defensive lines, who played a combined 96 snaps last week.