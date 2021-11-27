Heading into the weekend, the New England Patriots had 10 players listed on their injury report. All of them were designated as questionable to participate in Sunday’s game versus the visiting Tennessee Titans.

On Saturday, another name was added to the list: Cody Davis. The core special teamer is dealing with an illness, leaving his status for the contest against Tennessee in question.

Davis, 32, is in his second season with the Patriots after signing a two-year, $4.3 million extension in March. He has appeared in all 11 of New England’s games so far, playing 77 percent of kicking game snaps — third behind only Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel. Along the way, he has registered a team-high nine combined tackles.

The former rookie free agent, who spent time in Los Angeles and Jacksonville before his arrival in New England, is a regular on five of the Patriots’ special teams units. He is used regularly on kickoff and punt coverage, both return squads, and the place kick blocking units.

Davis now joins a list of questionable players that also includes running backs Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), tight ends Hunter Henry (neck) and Jonnu Smith (shoulder), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), and linebackers Dont’a Hightower (ankle) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs).

Also questionable are two other key special teamers: kicker Nick Folk (left knee) and punter Jake Bailey (right knee).

The Patriots’ game against the Titans will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.