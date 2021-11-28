Patriots vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

Everything went right for the New England Patriots in Week 11.

First, they traveled down to Atlanta and put a beatdown on the Falcons on Thursday night. Then, they spent their first Sunday off in months watching their division rival Buffalo Bills fall at home to the Indianapolis Colts, catapulting them into first place in the AFC East. Finally, the cherry on top was watching their next opponent —the Tennessee Titans— falter at the hands of a 2-8 Houston Texans team.

So after starting their season off with an abysmal 2-4 record, New England has now won five straight and if everything falls right like it did in Week 11, they have a chance to claim the top seed in the AFC. The first step —and only step in their control— is knocking off Tennessee on Sunday. Here is how you can follow along on their quest to do so.

New England Patriots (7-4) vs Tennessee Titans (8-3)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

SB Nation affiliate: Music City Miracles

Broadcast

Network: CBS

Team: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentary), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Boston MA: WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield MA: WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Portland ME: WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor ME: WVII-TV Ch. 7

Hartford CT: WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Manchester NH: WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Burlington VT: WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Providence RI: WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Live streaming: fuboTV (Try for free here!)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions apply as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 231 (New England), 386 (Tennessee)

Line: NE: -6 (ML: -265) | TEN: +6 (ML: +215)

Over/Under: 44.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Analysis

Social media

Podcasts

