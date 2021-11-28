Patriots vs. Titans: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

After playing in 11 straight games —five of which were decided by one score— you’d think that the New England Patriots would be the ones running on fumes by now. Well, they aren’t. In fact, they’ve won five straight games and are rolling into this Sunday afternoon matchup with the Tennessee Titans looking as strong as they have all season.

Those Titans, they’re a different story, having seen a litany of star players land on injured reserve. Leading rusher Derrick Henry, leading receiver A.J. Brown, and star offseason acquisition Julio Jones all find themselves on IR with various injuries while Tennessee will also be without multiple starters on defense. All-in-all, there’s no doubt that Mike Vrabel’s bunch enters this week battered and beaten.

There’s a chance this game is a sloppy one, with two teams undoubtedly looking forward to their upcoming bye. Who can brush their desire for a break, off to the side and put in a full 60-minute effort? Follow along here to find out! Let’s dance!

Live score: Patriots (7-4) 0 : 0 Titans (8-3)

November 28, 1:00p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA | Broadcast information

Pregame

Inactives

Patriots Inactives: QB Jarrett Stidham, RB JJ Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, OLB Ronnie Perkins, OL Yasir Durant Titans Inactives: RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Greg Mabin, LB David Long, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Nate Davis, DT Teair Tart, EDGE Adeniyi Olasunkanmi

The Patriots will enter Sunday’s matchup with the same exact list of inactives that they had last Thursday against Atlanta. All five players listed are healthy scratches.

Tennessee’s list is full of former starters and key contributors to their team. They will however have their top two tight ends healthy, as Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser are active. Tennessee has zero healthy scratches.

