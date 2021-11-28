Coming off five straight wins, the New England Patriots have emerged as serious competitors in the AFC. Their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans is therefore a large one: Tennessee currently owns the top playoff seed in the conference with an 8-3 record. A win would give the 7-4 Patriots the head-to-head advantage, and put them in a promising position.

Luckily for New England, the team is at full strength as a look at the inactives list shows — something that cannot be said for the visiting Titans.

Patriots inactives

TE Devin Asiasi OL Yasir Durant LB Ronnie Perkins QB Jarrett Stidham RB J.J. Taylor

New England had 11 players listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but all of them will be ready to play. That means that running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, offensive tackle Trent Brown, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley, safety Cody Davis, kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey are all good to go.

This is obviously good news for the Patriots, especially given that both Brown and Barmore missed time earlier this week due to calf and knee issues, respectively. While it remains to be seen how much snaps they and the other nine men listed above will ultimately play, the simple fact that they are active is an encouraging development.

The inactives, meanwhile, are all healthy scratches. In fact, the group is the same one the Patriots deactivated for last Thursday’s matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Titans inactives

RB Jeremy McNichols G Nate Davis DT Teair Tart LB Rashaan Evans LB David Long LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi CB Greg Mabin

The Titans already ruled six players out on Friday, including A.J. Brown. The star wide receiver is not listed among the inactives, though, given that he was since placed on injured reserve and therefore moved off the 53-man roster.