The New England Patriots are on a roll. Six weeks after falling to 2-4, Bill Belichick’s squad now sits at 8-4 and holds the AFC’s #2 seed.

Throughout their six game winning streak, New England has obtained the NFL’s best point differential at +146, and the leagues second best turnover differential at +10. Offensively, they’ve averaged more than 35 points per game. Defensively, they’ve gone four weeks without allowing a second half point. They kept the train moving on Sunday with a 23-point win over the AFC’s (former) #1 seeded Tennessee Titans.

One of the things that has led to this stretch of dominance has been continuity. That remained true on Sunday when the Patriots were able to roll out the exact same roster that they had the week before against Atlanta. They did change their rotations however, deploying more players on a more consistent basis. Find out exactly how, below.

Offense

Total snaps: 60

C David Andrews (60; 100%), G Shaq Mason (60; 100%), OT Isaiah Wynn (59; 98%), OT Trent Brown (59; 98%), Mac Jones (59; 98%), WR Jakobi Meyers (52; 87%), WR Nelson Agholor (50; 83%), G Ted Karras (49; 82%), TE Hunter Henry (41; 68%), TE Jonnu Smith (34; 57%), WR Kendrick Bourne (33; 55%), RB Damien Harris (22; 37%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (20; 33%), RB Brandon Bolden (19; 32%), WR N’Keal Harry (16; 27%), FB Jakob Johnson (12; 20%), OT Michael Onwenu (12; 20%), WR Matthew Slater (1; 2%), OT Justin Herron (1; 2%), QB Brian Hoyer (1; 2%)

Carrying the same roster that they did last Thursday when they took on the Atlanta Falcons, the Patriots played with a similar offensive formula, that had some tweaks applied to it.

The most notable change from last week was a slight uptick in playing time for Michael Onwenu, who played over the course of two series in the second quarter. His extra reps came at the expense of Ted Karras, who’s struggles early in the game paved way for the reemergence of Onwenu for a short time.

New England’s running back room also saw a shakeup, as Jakob Johnson played a season low 12 offensive snaps. New England’s inability to get the running game going early on required them to go to the air more, making Johnson’s role obsolete. Matthew Slater, Justin Herron, and Brian Hoyer also got their requisite garbage time play in as Herron and Slater assisted Hoyer in his kneel on the final play of the game.

Defense

Total snaps: 60

S Devin McCourty (59; 94%), LB Matthew Judon (55; 87%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (55; 87%), S Kyle Dugger (54; 86%), CB Jalen Mills (53; 84%), DT Davon Godchaux (49; 78%), LB Kyle Van Noy (48; 76%), CB J.C. Jackson (47; 75%), S Adrian Phillips (44; 70%), DT Lawrence Guy (41; 65%), LB Dont’a Hightower (40; 63%), DT Christian Barmore (33; 52%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (27; 43%), DT Carl Davis (26; 41%), DB Myles Bryant (17; 27%), CB Joejuan Williams (17; 27%), LB Jahlani Tavai (12; 19%), CB Shaun Wade (7; 11%), DE Chase Winovich (6; 10%), LB Calvin Munson (3; 5%)

The Patriots’ defensive rotation got a little bit wonky on Sunday, accounting for the heavy Tennessee run game, and eventual blow out.

Davon Godchaux role increased significantly as he played in 78% of the teams snaps this week, up 21% from last Thursday against Atlanta. This of course has to do with the Patriots’ inability to stop the run early on. Other players effected by that were, Ja’Whaun Bentley (+11%), Carl Davis (+10%), Christian Barmore (-11%), and Kyle Dugger (+10%).

Special Teams

Total snaps: 28

WR Matthew Slater (19; 68%), S Cody Davis (19; 68%), LB Brandon King (19; 68%), CB Justin Bethel (19; 68%), P Jake Bailey (19; 68%), LB Calvin Munson (16; 57%), RB Brandon Bolden (16; 57%), LB Jahlani Tavai (16; 57%), WR Gunner Olszewski (15; 54%), FB Jakob Johnson (13; 46%), S Kyle Dugger (12; 43%), DT Lawrence Guy (12; 43%), LS Joe Cardona (10; 36%), K Nick Folk (9; 32%), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (9; 32%), OT Isaiah Wynn (9; 32%), Shaq Mason (9; 32%), OT Trent Brown (9; 32%), G Ted Karras (9; 32%), OL Michael Onwenu (9; 32%), S Adrian Phillips (9; 32%), DE Chase Winovich (7; 25%), LB Matthew Judon (6; 28%), TE Jonnu Smith (3; 11%), DT Davon Godchaux (3; 11%), DT Christian Barmore (3; 11%), DB Myles Bryant (3; 11%), DT Carl Davis (3; 11%), CB Shaun Wade (2; 7%), CB J.C. Jackson (1; 4%),

The Patriots continue to see a drop in the number of special teamers that they deploy. After producing a season high of 34 three weeks ago, they rolled out just 30 against Tennessee. The most notable differences came in the addition of tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Shaun Wade to the units.

Did Not Play

OL Yodny Cajuste

Despite coming away from Sunday’s game with a 23-point victory, the Patriots allowed the Titans to keep the game respectable through three quarters. This means there wasn’t an opportunity to get some garbage time reps on offense, as New England kneeled the ball with their starting offensive line in the final minute of the game. Cajuste was removed from New England’s special teams units a few weeks ago and could not find the field throughout Sunday’s game.

Inactive

QB Jarrett Stidham, RB JJ Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, OLB Ronnie Perkins, OL Yasir Durant

The Patriots inactive list carried over from last Thursday to this Sunday, with the same five players listed prior to both games. All five players were healthy scratches and have spent the majority of their seasons on the inactive list.