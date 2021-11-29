New England Patriots links 11/29/21 - Patriots beat down beat-up Titans

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Titans. Patriots win their sixth game in a row; Patriots finish the month of November 4-0 for 28th undefeated month since 2000; Matthew Slater plays in 100th regular-season game at Gillette Stadium; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Titans stats.
- Erik Scalavino’s Game Observations: A clash with the Titans. After starting the season 2-4, New England has somehow clawed its way up to at least the 2-seed by finding ways to win six consecutive games.
- Mike Dussault gives us his four keys from the Patriots 36-13 win over Titans. 1. Ideal start.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Titans.
- Post Game Pressers: Matthew Judon - Devin McCourty - Davon Godchaux - Mac Jones - J.C. Jackson - David Andrews - Bill Belichick.
- What Went Right: Patriots win streak continues. (1.30 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Takeaways from gritty win over the Titans. (1.54 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels recaps Sunday’s win: The Patriots put together a well-rounded performance against the Titans to notch their sixth consecutive victory and shake up top of AFC playoff picture.
- Evan Lazar tells us ten things we learned from the Patriots’ 36-13 win over the Titans. At the top of Belichick’s to-do list is fixing a run defense that surrendered 270 rushing yards to the Titans sans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots’ lessons-learned from Week 12 victory over the Titans. 1. The Patriots are one of the best teams in the AFC, even when they are not at their best.
- Nick Goss gives us his Patriots-Titans takeaways: Turnovers propel Pats to AFC East lead, No. 2 seed.
- Alex Barth writes how in another rock fight of a football game, the Patriots came away with a 36-13 win over the Titans Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
- Khari Thompson offers four big takeaways from the Patriots’ dominant takedown of the Titans. 1. Patriots defense bends, then breaks the Titans.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots take on the Titans and triumph. ‘The Patriots spent the game against the Titans, driving. Ten drives to one punt. Not a bad ratio.’
- Chad Finn’s unconventional review: In a matchup of well-coached teams, the Patriots wore down the banged up Titans.
- Bob George (PatsFans) Patriots continue upswing with domination of Titans.
- Tom Westerholm explains why the Patriots are keeping their six-game win streak in perspective. “You’re not going to win a Super Bowl now”.
- Karen Guregian notes Mac Jones wasn’t perfect, but even though the Titans effectively stopped the run game, Jones was still able to beat them throwing the football.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights Kendrick Bourne adding a new dimension to the offense.
- CBS Boston sees Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne forming a great touchdown tandem.
- Steve Hewitt talks about how J.C. Jackson and the Pats defense used preparation to create game-changing turnovers in win over Titans.
- Darren Hartwell points out the massive field goal edge the Pats enjoy in home games.
- Michael Hurley finds that a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl is now legitimately possible.
- Bill Speros writes there is one lasting similarity from 20 years ago: Bill Belichick roaming the sidelines for New England.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Belichick: ‘Good all-around effort’ and more following Patriots victory over Titans.
- Karen Guregian reports Bill Belichick is already showering Bills QB Josh Allen with praise.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Debunking the narrative that the Pats’ linebackers are bad in coverage.
- Davon Godchaux succinctly sums up Pats’ performance against the run: “Yards don’t beat you. Points do.”
- Nick Goss notes Kendrick Bourne has special praise for Mac Jones after Patriots beat Titans. “He just doesn’t fold. He never folds.”
- Ryan Hannable relays what Mac Jones said following the win, including his ‘rookie error’ of signaling a first down when he didn’t get one from a penalty.
- Ryan Hannanble Illustrates just how good J.C. Jackson has been the last few years.
- Ryan Hannanble notes Matthew Judon said he didn’t have an issue with his roughing the passer penalty.
- Karen Guregian relays Devin McCourty on the Patriots’ showdown with Buffalo: ‘Both teams are going to bring it.’
- Matt Dolloff picks his Patriots-Titans ups & downs: An imperfect but exciting win over the No. 1 seed.
- CBS Boston picks Sunday’s Ups and Downs: Four more turnovers for the defense in convincing win.
- Andy Hart gives us his Patriots-Titans thumbs up, thumbs down: Kendrick Bourne helps score the home win.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Week 12 Sunday round-up.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Ben Linsey (PFF) NFL Week 12 game recap: New England 36, Tennessee 13. An undermanned Titans offense missing Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones wasn’t able to keep pace with the Patriots in a 36-13 loss.
- NFL Game Center (NFL.com) Titans at Patriots: Drive charts, stats, highlights.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Patriots roll past Titans for sixth straight win, showing flexibility that should concern the rest of the NFL.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots top Titans, earn big victory in AFC playoff race.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Titans: Kendrick Bourne catches two touchdowns as New England wins sixth straight.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: The Patriots turned their season around by continuing what they were doing; Plus, the Packers’ are surviving through injuries, here come the Dolphins, the Bengals are for real and much more from Week 12.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 12: The top 10 teams in the NFL right now, and who has the best shot to be this year’s Bucs.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Steelers’ harsh reality is they no longer can compete in AFC North, plus more from Week 12
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. Mac Jones just keeps getting better.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Week 12 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 12 of 2021 NFL season: Playoff picture keeps shifting.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 grades. Patriots B+, Titans C-. For the fourth week in a row, the Patriots were able to shut out their opponent in the second half, going on a 20-0 run over the final two quarters against Tennessee on Sunday.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers. Losers: Titans offensive coaches.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 12.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture: Week 12 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason.
- Brent Schwartz (BrentSchwartzBlog) NFL Monday morning madness Week 12: Are the Packers the league’s most complete team? Patriots: “This is eerily starting to look like many of the Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams throughout the dynasty... Everything is coming together. But their biggest test lies ahead...”
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick should be NFL’s Coach of the Year favorite as he puts together 2021 masterpiece.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Kendrick Bourne latest Patriots free-agent addition to break out amid winning streak.
VIEW FROM TENNESSEE
- Jim Wyatt (TitansOnline) Game Recap: Sloppy Titans help doom themselves in 36-13 loss to the Patriots.
- Terry A. Lambert (MusicCityMiracle) Patriots crush wounded Titans, 36-13.
- Ben Arthur (Tennessean) Titans lose against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
- Jim Wyatt (TitansOnline) Six things that stood out for the Titans in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. 1. Turnovers.
- Mike Moraitis (TitansWire) Biggest takeaways from Titans’ Week 12 loss to Patriots. 1. Time to worry about kicker Randy Bullock.
- Justin Melo (MusicCityMiracles) Turnovers plague Titans in Patriots loss. ‘A surging New England defense took advantage of two fumbles and an interception and turned them into a rather convincing blowout win.’
- Report (AP) Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13.
- Ben Arthur (Tennessean) Titans report card: How many D’s?
- Mike Moraitis (TitansWire) AFC South standings: Titans maintain lead despite loss to Pats.
- Nick Gray (Tennessean) NFL Playoff picture: Patriots knock Titans out of No. 1 in AFC.
- Mike Moraitis (TitansWire) Titans break NFL record for most players used in a season.
- Turron Davenport (ESPN) Nifty 50s post game wrap from Gillette Stadium after the Titans 36-13 loss to the Patriots. (1 min. video)
