Final Score Patriots 36 : 13 Titans

New England Patriots links 11/29/21 - Patriots beat down beat-up Titans

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
NFL: NOV 28 Titans at Patriots
Brandon Bolden skips away from CB Elijah Molden
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Ben Linsey (PFF) NFL Week 12 game recap: New England 36, Tennessee 13. An undermanned Titans offense missing Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones wasn’t able to keep pace with the Patriots in a 36-13 loss.
  • NFL Game Center (NFL.com) Titans at Patriots: Drive charts, stats, highlights.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) Patriots roll past Titans for sixth straight win, showing flexibility that should concern the rest of the NFL.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots top Titans, earn big victory in AFC playoff race.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Titans: Kendrick Bourne catches two touchdowns as New England wins sixth straight.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: The Patriots turned their season around by continuing what they were doing; Plus, the Packers’ are surviving through injuries, here come the Dolphins, the Bengals are for real and much more from Week 12.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 12: The top 10 teams in the NFL right now, and who has the best shot to be this year’s Bucs.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Steelers’ harsh reality is they no longer can compete in AFC North, plus more from Week 12
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. Mac Jones just keeps getting better.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Week 12 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks.
  • Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 12 of 2021 NFL season: Playoff picture keeps shifting.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 12 grades. Patriots B+, Titans C-. For the fourth week in a row, the Patriots were able to shut out their opponent in the second half, going on a 20-0 run over the final two quarters against Tennessee on Sunday.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers. Losers: Titans offensive coaches.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 12.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture: Week 12 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason.
  • Brent Schwartz (BrentSchwartzBlog) NFL Monday morning madness Week 12: Are the Packers the league’s most complete team? Patriots: “This is eerily starting to look like many of the Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams throughout the dynasty... Everything is coming together. But their biggest test lies ahead...”
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick should be NFL’s Coach of the Year favorite as he puts together 2021 masterpiece.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Kendrick Bourne latest Patriots free-agent addition to break out amid winning streak.

VIEW FROM TENNESSEE

  • Jim Wyatt (TitansOnline) Game Recap: Sloppy Titans help doom themselves in 36-13 loss to the Patriots.
  • Terry A. Lambert (MusicCityMiracle) Patriots crush wounded Titans, 36-13.
  • Ben Arthur (Tennessean) Titans lose against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
  • Jim Wyatt (TitansOnline) Six things that stood out for the Titans in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. 1. Turnovers.
  • Mike Moraitis (TitansWire) Biggest takeaways from Titans’ Week 12 loss to Patriots. 1. Time to worry about kicker Randy Bullock.
  • Justin Melo (MusicCityMiracles) Turnovers plague Titans in Patriots loss. ‘A surging New England defense took advantage of two fumbles and an interception and turned them into a rather convincing blowout win.’
  • Report (AP) Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13.
  • Ben Arthur (Tennessean) Titans report card: How many D’s?
  • Mike Moraitis (TitansWire) AFC South standings: Titans maintain lead despite loss to Pats.
  • Nick Gray (Tennessean) NFL Playoff picture: Patriots knock Titans out of No. 1 in AFC.
  • Mike Moraitis (TitansWire) Titans break NFL record for most players used in a season.
  • Turron Davenport (ESPN) Nifty 50s post game wrap from Gillette Stadium after the Titans 36-13 loss to the Patriots. (1 min. video)

More From Pats Pulpit

