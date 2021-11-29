Patriots place J.J. Taylor on Covid-19 reserve list, designate Quinn Nordin to return

The New England Patriots placed running back J.J. Taylor on the Covid-19 reserve list and designated kicker Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Taylor, 23, has appeared in five games this season to total 45 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage through 23 touches. A healthy inactive for New England’s past two weeks in a backfield featuring Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and Rhamondre Stevenson, the 2020 undrafted arrival from Arizona does not currently count against the 53-man roster.

Nordin, 23, was moved to injured reserve in September due to an abdomen issue after outlasting the NFL’s cutdown deadline. The 21-day activation window now opens for the Michigan product, who went 6-of-8 on field goals and 4-of-7 on extra points with longs of 48 and 50 yards during the preseason.

Veteran kicker Nick Folk has remained limited in practice and questionable on final injury reports due to a left knee injury. Behind him, rookie Riley Patterson was signed by the Detroit Lions off New England’s practice squad midway through November.

The 8-4 Patriots travel to face the 7-4 Buffalo Bills for an 8:20 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff next Monday at Highmark Stadium.