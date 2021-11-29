Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 12 Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots can sit back and relax after their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. They took care of business, after all, improving to 8-4 on the season thanks to a hard-fought 36-13 victory over the now-former number one playoff seed in the AFC. Monday Night Football between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team is therefore a chill affair for the Patriots and their fans alike.

That being said, there is still a clear rooting interesting in that one from a New England perspective, so let’s take a closer look at the Monday Night Football Rooting Guide.

8:15 pm ET

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at Washington Football Team (4-6): Go Seahawks! The game between Seattle and Washington has no real impact on the AFC playoff race. However, it does have an impact on the 2022 NFL Draft and one of New England’s division rivals: the New York Jets own the Seahawks’ first-round choice next year as part of the Jamal Adams trade. That pick currently is the fifth overall, and a Seattle victory would not change it immediately. However, it could have an impact if the Seahawks finally start playing more competitive football and go on to win additional games after this one. No better time than tonight to start such a rally. | ESPN