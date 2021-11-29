Patriots reportedly work out former Chiefs, Colts cornerback Thakarius Keyes

The New England Patriots worked out cornerback Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes on Monday, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss and SportsTalk 790’s Aaron Wilson.

Keyes, 24, entered the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 draft at No. 237 overall. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Tulane product was released from the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on Nov. 22 after being claimed off waivers at the 53-man roster deadline.

Through 12 career games between Kansas City and Indianapolis, Keyes has played 87 snaps on defense and 87 snaps on special teams. He’s recorded one start as well as nine tackles.

New England currently stands with a pair of openings on the practice squad. Last week, outside linebacker Tashawn Bower departed for the Minnesota Vikings’ active roster while defensive tackle Niles Scott and punter Corliss Waitman both arrived.

The Buffalo Bills host Patriots for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff next Monday at Highmark Stadium.