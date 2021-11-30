 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Final Score Patriots 36 : 13 Titans

New England Patriots links 11/30/21 - Pats punch-out, stiff-arm and plow their way up the AFC

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
NFL: NOV 28 Titans at Patriots
Damien Harris runs over CB Buster Skrine
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football: When the league let Mac Jones land in New England, everything changed for the Patriots; Plus: contenders, pretenders, more from Week 12.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Joe Burrow’s toughness helps him as a leader; Taysom Hill contract incentives; Plus, Taysom’s full list of possible payouts in 2021, injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jack Conklin, coach salaries and more notes from around the league.
  • Gary Gramling (SI) Week 12 Takeaways: Packers take control, Rams limp out of Lambeau; Plus, the Titans give it away in Foxboro, Gronk runs wild, another drop-plagued Eagles receiver, Bengals outclass Steelers, Cam melts down and more!
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones becomes the clear favorite for offensive rookie of the year.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Kendrick Bourne beat the odds with his touchdown run, and an unflagged taunt.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 13: Mac Jones ready to push Patriots? Dolphins pointing up.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL true or false: 1) The Patriots will nab the AFC’s No. 1 seed. It’s true.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Resetting the NFL playoff race in one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Week 13 AFC playoff picture: Ravens move to No. 1 after Sunday night win.

