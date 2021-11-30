Mac Attack: What went right and what went wrong for Mac Jones against the Titans

Mac Jones has little experience playing in the cold. The New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback grew up in Jacksonville and played college ball at the University of Alabama, limiting his exposure to freezing temperatures before his arrival in the NFL.

Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans showed that the first-round rookie is a master of adaptation, though. Despite temperatures in the 30s, Jones finished the day going 23-for-32 for 310 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

The Patriots ended up winning with a final score of 36-13 — their sixth victory in a row. Jones may not have been perfect, but he played another solid overall game against a stingy defense.

As we do each week here at Mac Attack on Pats Pulpit, we take a deep dive into his performance to study the good, the bad and everything in between. We will look at how velocity played a big part in the deep pass to Jakobi Meyers, how his toes impacted the miss to Hunter Henry, and what the youngster saw on the 41-yard touchdown by Kendrick Bourne.