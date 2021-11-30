One day after sending backup running back J.J. Taylor from the active roster to the Coronavirus reserve list, the New England Patriots decided to take a look at a potential free agency option at the position. As first reported by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, the team brought Devin Ozigbo in for a workout on Tuesday.

Ozigbo, 25, originally arrived in the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Starting his career with the New Orleans Saints, the Nebraska product saw his first in-game action as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars; he was claimed off waivers on roster cutdown day.

Spending the better part of his first two years as a pro in Jacksonville, Ozigbo appeared in 19 games. A reserve running back who saw most of his action on special teams, he touched the football 22 times for 97 yards.

He briefly returned to the Saints earlier this year — adding two more games as well as a pair of additional touches for a combined 4 yards to his résumé — before eventually finding his way back to the Jaguars. However, Ozigbo was waived again last week.

If his workout with the Patriots goes well, Ozigbo is expected to be signed to the team’s practice squad. With Taylor out for the time being, he would serve as an additional layer of depth behind Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden.

New England currently has two open spots on its 16-player practice squad, as well as one additional open spot on its 53-man roster.